PEKIN — The Moline High School softball team picked a great time to find its offense.
In Saturday's 11-2 victory over Normal West for the Class 4A Pekin Regional championship, the Maroons proved to be tough outs up and down the lineup as they blasted a season-high 16 hits en route to their second-most runs of the spring.
“This group is capable of exploding for a lot of runs,” said Moline coach Mark Gerlach. “This doesn't come as any surprise to me.”
Nine players had hits for the Maroons, six players drove in runs, and seven spots in the batting order scored runs.
Senior Aubrie Dodd led the hit parade, going 4-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Kayla DePorter, Ally Gore, Cierra McNamee and No. 9 hitter Jennica Soliz all had two hits. Gore drove in three runs, and both McNamee and Suzy Farren plated two each in the romp.
The 23-11 Maroons will now face league rival and defending 4A state champ Rock Island (28-4) in Tuesday's semifinal of the Normal Community Sectional. That game has been moved and will be played at United Township at 4:30 p.m.
Having to make the trek to Pekin turned out to be a good thing for the Maroons as they stayed away from the local rematches and were able to add to the Western Big Six Conference regional haul with their second regional in the last three years.
And while the Maroons were making all that noise with their bats, sophomore pitcher Leeann Vande Voorde was quietly retiring the first 11 batters she faced and forcing Gerlach to stick with her an inning longer than his projected rotation.
In the fourth, Vande Voorde (7-2) allowed her first runner when she hit No. 3 batter Jaxynn Dyson with a pitch, gave up her first hit (a double by Jess Jacobs that left runners on second and third) and her first run (when Dyson scored on a pick-off attempt that ended up as an error and unearned run).
Lindsey Glass took over in the fourth and helped finish up the three-hitter as she allowed a harmless seventh-inning unearned run set up by an error, a double and a sacrifice fly.
The Maroons also made it difficult on the Wildcats (26-6) in seemingly every situation. West coach April Schermann employed her usual strategy of rotating pitchers. When she went to sophomore Rylee McGonigle in the third inning, the Maroons erupted for four runs on four hits, McNamee capping the uprising with her two-run single as they built on a 1-0 lead. Farren added to the inning with a perfect squeeze bunt RBI.
In the top of the seventh and with the game well in hand, Schermann opted to intentionally walk Moline leadoff batter DePorter (2-for-4, two doubles, two runs and four hard-hit balls) to load the bases with two outs. Gore followed with a bases-clearing double to the right-center field fence.
“They just hit everything,” said Schermann.
And now, the Maroons hope to keep that going.
“We were just super-excited to be here, and we all woke up thinking we were going to have a great day,” said Dodd.
It has been an exciting weekend for Dodd, Sydney Jansen (1-for-4, with two runs via courtesy runner Ava Michna), Olivia Sander (1-for-3, RBI) and Madison Thatcher. They all graduated Friday night and had a quick turnaround to Saturday's trek to Pekin.
“Us four seniors all had a great night,” said Dodd. “We knew that we needed to get home, get some rest and wake up early and have the energy to hype up the team and bring everyone together.”
And make sure everyone had their hitting shoes.