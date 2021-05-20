Moline softball splits with Sterling

Moline and Sterling both came into Thursday's doubleheader at Moline's Bob Seitz Field looking to solidify their Western Big 6 title aspirations.
At the end of the night, the Moline Maroons and the Sterling Golden Warriors walked off the diamond with conflicting emotions; pleased to come away with a split, and somewhat disappointed because a sweep would create certain momentum for the remainder of the conference season.
In the first game of the evening, Moline relied on exceptional pitching and stellar defense to defeat Sterling 1-0. In the nightcap, the Warriors enacted revenge with a solid offensive effort, winning by the score of 7-1.
With the split, Moline’s record is 8-5 overall, and 4-2 in the Western Big 6, and Sterling sits at 11-6 on the season, and 7-4 in the conference.
In the first game of the twin-bill, the Maroons scored the game’s only run in the first inning when leadoff hitter Brenna Ross opened the game with a walk and later scored on a single to center field by senior Suzy Farren.
“With a good, high-scoring team like Sterling, I certainly did not think that one run in the first inning would hold up, but Lindsey (Glass) gave us five exceptional innings on the mound, and Kayla (Collins) came in and closed out the game, holding Sterling hitless in her two innings,” said Moline coach Mark Gerlach.
Both teams played near-perfect softball in Game 1, as Sterling pitcher Elizabeth Palumbo was also exceptional on the mound, tossing a complete game and giving up just the lone score by Moline in the first inning.
“In the night’s first game, we beat a really good team with pitching and defense," Gerlach said. "Whenever Sterling put runners on base, Lindsey was able to come up with a big strikeout, or the defense made a solid play on the infield."
In the second game, the Warriors scored runs in the second and third innings, two runs in the fifth inning, and three big runs in the sixth inning on home runs by Riley Dittmar and Amayia Hernandez. Dittmar’s homer cleared the right-center field fence, and Hernandez knocked a screamer to dead center that bounced off the fence, scoring Lauren Jacobs from second base as she streaked around the bases to score as well.
“Earlier in the season, we were scoring 10 runs per game, and for the last week or so, runs have been hard to come by for us,” said Sterling coach Becki Edmondson. “After being shut out in the first game, it was great to get our offense back on track, a credit to the fire and focus our players bring to every game.”
Sterling also received offensive contributions in Game 2 from Palumbo with a triple to right and a single. Hannah Jacoby had two RBIs in the contest, Jordan Bryant contributed a run-scoring single, and Jacobs had three hits while scoring three runs.
“We feel like we are in a good position at this point in the season. We need to continue to find ways to score while also sharpening our pitching and middle infield defense,” Edmondson said after the second game.
The Maroons scored their run in the second game when clean-up hitter Farren knocked in Ross after Moline had loaded the bases in the sixth inning. Edmondson brought back Palumbo to pitch in relief of Warrior starter Ellie Leigh after the Maroons loaded the bases, and Palumbo induced an infield double play and a ground-out to the pitcher to escape the inning with just one Moline score.
Moline’s offense was stifled in the first inning when Ross was called out for leaving second base too early on a shot to center field by Jordan Johnson, the Maroons second-game pitcher.
“That play hurt us and seemed to set the tone for the rest of the game, at least on the offensive end; Brenna was not trying to steal and I was not at all happy with the call, but that’s part of the game,” Gerlach said. “We were able to come away with a split against Sterling, and I think our players gained some confidence that will help us going forward to finish the regular season."
Gerlach is focused on finishing strong, and pointing his team toward the postseason.
“We had plenty of good at-bats, but far too many fly balls, and if we are to win out against tough competition in our conference, we need to put the ball in play and create scoring opportunities, so that will be our focus in practice and in games," Gerlach said.