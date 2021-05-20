Moline softball splits with Sterling

“We feel like we are in a good position at this point in the season. We need to continue to find ways to score while also sharpening our pitching and middle infield defense,” Edmondson said after the second game.

The Maroons scored their run in the second game when clean-up hitter Farren knocked in Ross after Moline had loaded the bases in the sixth inning. Edmondson brought back Palumbo to pitch in relief of Warrior starter Ellie Leigh after the Maroons loaded the bases, and Palumbo induced an infield double play and a ground-out to the pitcher to escape the inning with just one Moline score.

Moline’s offense was stifled in the first inning when Ross was called out for leaving second base too early on a shot to center field by Jordan Johnson, the Maroons second-game pitcher.

“That play hurt us and seemed to set the tone for the rest of the game, at least on the offensive end; Brenna was not trying to steal and I was not at all happy with the call, but that’s part of the game,” Gerlach said. “We were able to come away with a split against Sterling, and I think our players gained some confidence that will help us going forward to finish the regular season."

Gerlach is focused on finishing strong, and pointing his team toward the postseason.