Moline softball sweeps Alleman in home doubleheader

"I felt pretty good in the circle and was confident in my defense," Johnson said. "Getting the hits going on offense really helped as well."

Johnson went six innings for the Maroons and had three strikeouts and only allowed two hits. In the first game, Lindsey Glass started in the circle and went three innings, allowing no runs on two hits and also had three strikeouts.

"I had a lot of confidence in our defense to get the job done and stay ahead," Glass said. "Our bats got out to a good start early and we saw pitches better and took more first pitches instead of swinging."

The Maroons brought in five different players in each game off the bench to give those girls opportunities to swing the bat and field. Senior Suzanne Farren, who started both games for the Maroons and scored two runs, knows how important those opportunities are for the entire team.

"It's good to know that they can come in when we need them and when they get looks, they can get hot behind the plate," Farren said. "Getting runners on base is always the key and we wanted to get the momentum going for the rest of the season."

That depth was something that Gerlach wanted to explore on Monday and he felt the girls did a great job with the opportunities they got.