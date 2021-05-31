Moline softball sweeps Alleman in home doubleheader

It was an all-around effort from the Moline softball team on Monday in its doubleheader against Alleman at Bob Seitz Field.
The Maroons took both games against the Pioneers with a 12-2, five-inning win in Game 1 and a 10-0 six-inning victory in the second game.
The offense was rolling for Moline early in the opener as the Maroons scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the early lead. Dylan Shrake had a three-RBI triple with the bases loaded in the inning to jump start the Maroons at the plate. The Maroons scored four in the bottom of the second to take a 10-0 lead and after the Pioneers scored two in the top of the fourth, Moline answered with two in the bottom of the fourth to cut the game short.
Moline coach Mark Gerlach was happy with his team's all-around performance behind the plate, in the circle and in the field, and hopes they can continue the momentum looking forward.
"We want to be able to use these wins as a good starting point for the postseason," Gerlach said. "We were able to get some more girls in throughout both games that might have to step up big in the next few games."
The hitting for the Maroons continued in the second game as they added two runs early in the first inning. In the circle for Moline in the second game was senior Jordan Johnson, who pitched nine straight outs to start the game.
"I felt pretty good in the circle and was confident in my defense," Johnson said. "Getting the hits going on offense really helped as well."
Johnson went six innings for the Maroons and had three strikeouts and only allowed two hits. In the first game, Lindsey Glass started in the circle and went three innings, allowing no runs on two hits and also had three strikeouts.
"I had a lot of confidence in our defense to get the job done and stay ahead," Glass said. "Our bats got out to a good start early and we saw pitches better and took more first pitches instead of swinging."
The Maroons brought in five different players in each game off the bench to give those girls opportunities to swing the bat and field. Senior Suzanne Farren, who started both games for the Maroons and scored two runs, knows how important those opportunities are for the entire team.
"It's good to know that they can come in when we need them and when they get looks, they can get hot behind the plate," Farren said. "Getting runners on base is always the key and we wanted to get the momentum going for the rest of the season."
That depth was something that Gerlach wanted to explore on Monday and he felt the girls did a great job with the opportunities they got.
"You never know when you're going to need a girl to come through off the bench," Gerlach said. "Whether it's for an injury or something else, we might need one of those girls to step up for us. They all came through today."
The Maroons (15-6, 11-3) have a doubleheader Tuesday at Rockridge before starting the postseason at Normal Community on Wednesday.
The Pioneers drop to 4-14 and 3-11 in conference. They'll open regionals with a game against Kewanee on Wednesday.
With the postseason looming, Alleman coach Mike Ebner hopes his team can learn from the mistakes of Monday's contests.
"We have to learn how to start better, we can't dig holes like that and expect to get out of them," Ebner said. "We swung the bats fine, but Moline just made the plays necessary and we weren't quite as quick on that end. Everyone starts 0-0 on Wednesday and we have to take things one game at a time."