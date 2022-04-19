Moline softball uses big fifth inning to down United Township

United Township’s Kaylie Pena held Moline High School softball scoreless through the first four innings of Tuesday's Western Big 6 contest, but the Maroons weren’t concerned despite a three-run deficit.

“I knew we were going to score,” Moline coach Mark Gerlach said. “I knew that there was no way we were going to get shut out for seven innings.”

And Gerlach was right.

Moline struck for four runs in the fifth and tacked on another in the sixth for a 5-3 victory over United Township on Tuesday at Bob Seitz Field in Moline.

Brenna Ross and Kayla Collins both had RBI singles into left field in the fifth inning. Ross’ was a two-RBI drive that tied the game. She advanced to third on a wild throw, and scored what ended up being the game-winning run on an RBI groundout by Emersyn Rasso.

“Brenna has got to come through for us if we are going to be a good team and get some wins,” Gerlach said. “Brenna was second team all-state last year and she has been hitting into some tough luck so far, so it was good to see her come through.”

Ross and UT’s Pena are teammates on the Heartland Havoc 05 Fastpitch Softball Association team, so Ross knew what she would be facing with the game on the line.

“It was a 3-2 pitch and I knew I was facing my teammate, and with runners on second and third I was a little nervous,” Ross said. “But I stayed cool in the box. That was it. I wasn’t fazed.”

UT (6-6, 3-2 WB6) grabbed the early lead when Pena began the game with a hard-hit single up the middle. She immediately stole second and then Sam Verstraete drove her home with an almost identical hit into center. Two groundouts got Verstraete home to make it 2-0 before Moline had a chance to hit.

Moline (3-10, 3-3 WB6) had three singles and two stolen bases in the bottom of the second, but a costly out at third trying to advance the runner after Ava Navarro beat out an infield single wiped a potential run off the board.

But that was about the only time the run game failed Moline. The Maroons stole nine bases — including four in the four-run fifth inning.

“I love the running game,” Gerlach said. “We have some good baserunners, some good speed. Our problem is that we haven’t been able to use it much because we have gotten behind, and I don’t like getting outs on the bases. But when you are ahead, it’s totally different. Today we could use the running game.”

UT made it 3-0 in the top of the fifth when Makenna Rodden earned a walk after a long plate appearance. Senior center fielder Rylee Sherwood took advantage with a deep shot to center that sailed over the fielder’s glove by inches for a stand-up triple.

Kayley Reynolds came on in relief of Collins after the triple and pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings to end the game. Moline threw out Sherwood at home on a grounder to third to get out of the inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, everything changed. The first five Moline batters reached base and Ross’ single tied it up. Lana Edkin also singled to left and stole second to finish her 3-for-3 day at the plate.

“Our energy was so hype that inning,” Ross said. “We were so ready. We even came into this game with a lot of energy. We wanted to beat UT.”

The Panthers threatened in the sixth after Addieson Griffith and Kloey Miner reached base, but Reynolds was able to get out of the jam.

Pena came back out for sixth and got a high fly ball to left that would have gotten UT out of the inning, but the ball was dropped and Moline tacked on another run. Pena pitched a complete game and had three strikeouts.

“She gave up one hard hit, but everything else was soft,” United Township coach John Alonzo said. “They were balls we have to make plays on, but we weren’t able to do it for some reason. She has thrown a lot of innings for us. She needs help, and we didn’t give her any defense help today, or score enough runs.”

Reynolds finished the game with a 1-2-3 seventh to snap Moline’s three-game skid.

“(Reynolds) mowed down everyone,” Ross said. “I was so proud of her. She’s just a freshman, but she was a bulldog in that circle.”

Moline’s 3-10 overall record may not impress those outside the program, but the Maroons are 3-3 in conference play. Gerlach believes his young roster is starting to come together.

“I’ve said all along, these freshman and sophomores that we have been playing are good ballplayers,” Gerlach said. “When we get things going in the right way I think we will be alright. I think we can beat anybody.”

