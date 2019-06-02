MOLINE — LeeAnn VandeVoorde chose not to pitch for the Moline softball team last spring. Today, she is starting for the Maroons in the Class 4A Normal super-sectional.
The Maroons (25-12) will take on Joliet West (21-13) at 4:30 p.m. today at Marian Kneer Stadium on the Illinois State University campus, the same place where they beat O'Fallon 1-0 in Friday's sectional final.
How that happened for VandeVoorde is a long and sometimes winding road that includes a few other teammates along the way.
VandeVoorde threw just 19⅔ innings in Western Big 6 Conference play and a good deal of that came as a reliever. Near the end of the season, Moline coach Mark Gerlach saw what everyone else has seen over the past few weeks -- VandeVoorde is a very talented pitcher.
"It was something I wondered why that happened last year," Gerlach said. "It took a while for me to know for sure that she was all in for us this year. I told her she had to earn her spot."
VandeVoorde believes in herself and admits she wasn't sure her coaches had that same belief last year.
"I wasn't sure I was going to pitch on with the varsity," the junior right hander said. "I have always played up in summer ball and I knew I could do it last year and because I wasn't sure that would happen, I sat out.
"Coach G writes down note cards for every player at the start of the season. Mine said he would like me to be in at the end of games but he needed me to prove to him I was worthy of it."
She earned that with a 1.42 earned-run average in her conference innings and Gerlach decided to make a big change in his pitching plan for the postseason.
VandeVoorde would start games, sophomore Lindsey Glass would pitch the middle innings and junior left fielder Kayla DePoorter would stop pitching and just concentrate on her defense and hitting.
That could have made for some problems, but not in this case.
"It was a comfort thing," Gerlach said. "I was more comfortable with LeeAnn starting and closing. I'm not a big stats guy but LeeAnn's stats made it easy. One thing about Lindsey is things roll off her back. She will do whatever we ask her and she is a great complement to LeeAnn.
"Absolutely, Kayla was not unhappy at all about just playing left field and hitting. Neither Lindsey nor Kayla showed any hurt about LeeAnn taking the spot."
The usual plan is for VandeVoorde to pitch through the lineup one time, Glass to take over and VandeVoorde to finish up the game.
Both pitchers enjoy the process.
"It takes a lot of pressure off both of us," Glass said. "It also gives the opponent a different perspective with us changing up. I am a pitcher who depends on my defense and doesn't strike hitters out.
"I actually like coming in second because it gives me a chance to see all the hitters at least one time before I come in."
Gerlach said one of the hardest parts of the tandem pitching is knowing exactly when to take VandeVoorde out and bring Glass in. He usually waits one time through the lineup, but if VandeVoorde is rolling, he may keep her in a little longer.
"It is hard to make that switch sometimes but it has worked," Gerlach said. "I understand it could be difficult for Lindsey not knowing when she is coming in, but she gets ready fast both mentally and physically."
VandeVoorde loves having the ability to start and finish, saying neither is better.
"I love starting games and setting the tone," she said. "I also love finishing the game. Honestly, the best part is having Lindsey as my backbone. She comes in and doesn't allow runs."
One of her keys is the ability to change styles. Against Rock Island in the sectional semifinal, VandeVoorde used her hard stuff, along with her curve and slider. Against O'Fallon in the sectional title game, her changeup was devastating.
"That's it, I figure out what is working and then I use it," she said. "I'm really a go-with-the-flow player."
Glass said her success of late is all about using Gerlach's visualization tool.
"All week before we played Rocky, I visualized us winning that game," she said. "I think we found out that week that we can do this thing."