Class 3A
Mount Vernon (23-17) vs. Assumption (35-3-1)
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: St. Vincent Complex, Davenport
How they got here: Mount Vernon beat Monticello (4-3) and Camanche (4-2). Assumption upended Northeast (7-0) and Beckman Catholic (6-2).
Mount Vernon's top players: Sammy Moss, jr., SS (.435 avg., 47 runs, 16 2B); Bailey Sullivan, sr., CF (.388 avg., 20 2B, 4 HR, 53 RBI); Amanda Roe, jr., P (14-11, 2.65 ERA, 185 IP, 118 Ks)
Assumption's top players: Olivia Wardlow, fr., 2B (.550 avg., 51 runs, 15 2B, 26 SB); Hannah Kelley, sr., P (19-1, 0.36 ERA, 116 IP, 106 Ks; .433 avg., 51 RBI); Anna Wohlers, fr., C (.426 avg., 9 2B, 2 HR, 42 RBI)
Quick hits: Top-ranked Assumption is the defending state champion and Mount Vernon reached state semifinal last year. The Knights, seeking a third consecutive state trip, haven't lost to a 3A opponent since the 2016 state title game against Benton Community. Carlie Sammon has had multiple hits in each of Assumption's first two postseason games. Mount Vernon, one of six teams from the Wamac still in the postseason, has won seven straight.
Class 2A
Bellevue (16-13) at Wilton (25-15)
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Wilton High School
How they got here: Bellevue beat Alburnett (7-2) and stunned top-ranked Durant (2-1), both on the road. Wilton topped Cascade (2-0) and upended 14th-ranked Jesup (9-5).
Bellevue's top players: Rebecca Schroeder, sr., CF (.467 avg., 6 2B, 19 RBI, 15 SB); Grace Tath, fr., P (15-8, 3.46 ERA, 157 IP, 101 Ks); Eliza Scheckel, sr., C (.330 avg., 7 2B, 16 RBI)
Wilton's top players: Chloe Wells, fr., 3B (.496 avg., 20 2B, 9 HR, 56 RBI); Kortney Drake, jr., 2B (.471 avg., 42 runs, 15 2B); Mila Johnson, fr., P (11-4, 3.70 ERA, 121 IP, 77 Ks)
Quick hits: Wilton won the regular-season meeting between these teams, 5-2, on June 29. Freshman Emily Coss had two hits and two RBI in that game for the Beavers. Wilton is looking for its first state trip since 2009 and fourth overall. Tath has issued just one walk and struck out eight in two regional games for the Comets. Both teams are unranked.
East Marshall (26-7) at Louisa-Muscatine (34-6)
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Louisa-Muscatine High School, Letts
How they got here: East Marshall beat Grundy Center (7-0) and BCLUW (12-2). Louisa-Muscatine throttled Danville (12-0) and used a nine-run fifth inning to beat Wapello (10-3).
East Marshall's top players: Maddison Farrington, jr. (.433 avg., 7 HR, 34 RBI); Maria Rasmusson, jr. (.373 avg., 14 2B, 31 RBI); Kodie Hoskey, so. (17-5, 1.87 ERA, 116 IP, 144 Ks)
Louisa-Muscatine's top players: Kylee Sanders, fr. (.507 avg., 49 runs, 7 2B, 15 SB); Katie Koppe, jr. (.425 avg., 12 2B, 36 RBI); Isabelle True, jr. (16-3, 1.46 ERA, 115 IP, 166 Ks; .350 avg., 5 HR, 31 RBI)
Quick hits: Ranked third in 2A, Louisa-Muscatine is vying for the program's first trip to the state tournament. The Falcons have lost just one game to a 2A school this season in top-ranked Durant. They are hitting .373 as a team and have a team ERA of 1.31. East Marshall, ranked 13th, has won 10 of its last 12. The Mustangs have only one senior in their starting lineup.
