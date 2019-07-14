Class 3A
West Burlington (25-11) at Assumption (37-2)
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Davenport (St. Vincent Athletic Complex)
Previous meeting: No. 1 Assumption beat West Burlington 11-3 at the Muscatine Softball Classic on June 22. Anna Wohlers had two doubles and four RBIs for the Knights.
Need to know: West Burlington eighth-grade pitcher Lauren Summers is 23-9 with a 2.03 ERA. The Falcons have won seven of their last nine, including a 4-0 win over Camanche in the regional semifinal. Assumption is chasing its third consecutive Class 3A state title. Lea Nelson and Anna Wohlers each lead the Knights with a .475 average. Iowa recruit Allie Timmons is 28-0 with a 1.18 ERA. Winners of nine straight, Assumption has scored 10 runs or more in a game 18 times this season.
Williamsburg (31-11) at Louisa-Muscatine (32-4)
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Letts (L-M High School)
Previous meeting: None this year
Need to know: Williamsburg has won nine of its last 11, including a 7-4 win over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in the semifinal round. Junior Jill Holub has hit 11 homers and knocked in 51 runs. No. 2 L-M, the defending 2A state champ, survived Friday's semifinal 1-0 over Centerville. Hailey Sanders has two shutouts and 31 strikeouts in two postseason games.
Anamosa (31-4) at West Liberty (27-5)
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: West Liberty
Previous meeting: The teams have split this season, with West Liberty winning 7-5 in June and Anamosa prevailing 5-2 on July 3.
Need to know: No. 4 West Liberty has rolled through its first two postseason games, beating Vinton-Shellsburg (9-0) and North Fayette Valley (13-1). West Liberty's Haylee Lehman is hitting .604 with 27 stolen bases. The Comets are seeking their first trip to the state tournament. Anamosa hasn't allowed a run in two regional games.
Class 2A
Dyersville Beckman (28-13) at Durant (29-6)
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Durant High School
Previous meeting: None this season
Need to know: Durant is looking for its fourth state trip in five years. The second-ranked Wildcats have won 14 straight, 11 of those by shutout. Senior Kamryn Meyer is 18-4 with 0.53 ERA and 197 strikeouts in 131 innings. Ruby Kappeler paces Durant with a .486 average with 17 doubles, 6 HRs and 32 RBIs. Beckman is ranked 10th. It beat Northeast 10-6 in the semifinal round.
Wapello (16-12) at Pekin (19-13)
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Packwood (Pekin High School)
Previous meeting: Teams split during the regular season. Pekin won 12-2 and Wapello took Game 2, 8-4.
Need to know: Pekin hasn't beaten to the state tournament since 1964. Wapello qualified last in 1999. This is the only regional final in 2A between two unranked teams. Wapello has beat Cardinal (8-1) and West Branch (9-0) in its first two regional games. The Arrows have just two seniors on their roster. Freshman Serah Shafer leads Wapello with a .397 average.
