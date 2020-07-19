Monday's area softball regional finals

Class 3A
Region 8
Who: #7 West Liberty (14-1) at #2 Assumption (18-5)
Where: Davenport (St. Vincent Complex)
How they got here: West Liberty beat Camanche 6-3 and West Burlington/Notre Dame 3-0. Assumption clobbered Columbus Community and Mid-Prairie by 12-0 margins.
West Liberty four to watch: Haylee Lehman, SS, sr., (.500 avg., 2 HR, 13 RBIs, 20 SB); Austyn Crees, C, sr. (489 avg., 6 2B, 2 HR, 16 RBIs); Macy Daufeldt, CF, so. (381 avg., 3 HR, 12 RBIs); Janey Gingerich, P, jr. (7-1, 1.29 ERA, 49 IP)
Assumption four to watch: Anna Wohlers, C, jr. (.433 avg., 6 2B, 10 HR, 32 RBIs); Olivia Wardlow, 2B, jr. (.427 avg., 29 runs, 8 2B, 2 HR, 14 RBIs, 21 SB); Maddie Loken, SS, so. (.407 avg., 7 2B, 3 HR, 22 RBIs); Leah Maro, P, fr. (7-1, 2.10 ERA, 36 2/3 IP, 24 Ks)
Need to know: Assumption is eyeing a fifth consecutive trip to the state tournament. West Liberty is looking for back-to-back appearances after finishing third in 3A last year behind Assumption and Louisa-Muscatine. West Liberty's only setback this year was to Wilton, 4-3. The Comets have won seven games by shutout with Gingerich and Sailor Hall in the circle. Assumption has 27 home runs, the most of any 3A team. Maro hasn't allowed a hit in five playoff innings.
Class 2A
Region 7
Who: Iowa City Regina (9-13) at #4 Northeast (18-2)
Where: Goose Lake (Northeast High School)
How they got here: Regina knocked off Alburnett 5-0 and slipped past Cascade 2-1. Northeast pounded Clayton Ridge 14-2 and Dyersville Beckman 16-6. Neither game has gone beyond five innings.
Regina four to watch: Annie Gahan, SS, jr. (.394 avg., 5 2B, 4 HR, 15 RBIs, 24 SB); Emma Nibaur, P, so. (5-7, 2.48 ERA, 93 1/3 IP); Elly Gahan, 1B, sr. (.297 avg., 4 2B, 8 RBIs); Emma Sueppel, RF, jr. (.290 avg., 11 RBIs, 16 SB)
Northeast four to watch: Neveah Hildebrandt, CF, jr. (.394 avg., 28 runs, 2 HR, 15 RBIs, 12 SB); Bree Mangelsen, C, sr. (.565 avg., 13 2B, 2 HR, 30 RBIs); Madison Kluever, P, 8th (17-2, 2.81 ERA, 112 IP, .365 avg., 2 HR, 16 RBIs); Alexis Ehlers, SS, jr. (.535 avg., 12 2B, 20 RBIs)
Need to know: Northeast beat Regina 8-5 on July 2, but the Rebels did not face the Regals' top pitcher in that meeting. Nibaur has won both postseason games and allowed just one earned run in 13 innings. The Regals had a dozen hits off Kluever in the first meeting. Northeast, averaging nine runs a game, winners of 10 in a row and hitting .419 as a team, is looking for its first state tournament trip. Mangelsen, a five-year varsity player, is among the top six in 2A in average and RBIs.
Region 8
Who: #13 Wilton (14-3) at #2 Louisa-Muscatine (17-5)
Where: Letts (Louisa-Muscatine High School)
How they got here: Wilton pounded Mediapolis 12-0 and blanked Wapello 3-0. L-M staved off Van Buren 7-4 and rallied to beat West Branch in eight innings, 6-5.
Wilton four to watch: Payton Ganzer, CF, so. (.414 avg., 5 2B, 2 HR, 25 RBIs); Chloe Wells, LF, jr. (.463 avg., 5 2B, 12 RBIs); Mila Johnson, P, jr. (11-3, 1.77 ERA, 67 1/3 IP, 43 Ks); Peyton Souhrada, so., RF (.436 avg., 9 2B, 16 RBIs)
L-M four to watch: Hailey Sanders, P, sr. (13-2, 0.72 ERA, 88 IP, 140 Ks; .468 avg., 24 RBIs); Kylee Sanders, SS, jr. (.621 avg., 36 runs, 13 2B, 13 RBIs); McKenna Hohenadel, CF, so. (.549 avg., 30 runs, 9 2B, 2 HR, 27 RBIs); Brynn Jeambey, 3B, so. (.312 avg., 6 2B, HR, 24 RBIs)
Need to know: The Falcons haven't been very crisp in their first two postseason games with multiple errors in each game, but are one win from a third consecutive appearance in Fort Dodge. Hailey Sanders has struck out 13 in each postseason game. Wilton has won seven of its last eight, including the last three by shutout. Eight of the nine regulars in Wilton's lineup are hitting .340 or above. Wilton is looking for the school's fifth state trip, second in three years.
