Monday's area state tournament softball capsules

No. 2 C.R. Kennedy (23-1) vs. No. 9 Pleasant Valley (17-6)

Need to know: Kinney, a Nebraska recruit, hasn't allowed a run and has given up just 12 hits all season. She pitched an 11-inning shutout in the regional final win over Iowa City Liberty. Kennedy's lone loss was to Iowa City High early in the season. Six seniors on the Cougars' roster will play college softball. PV, at state for the seventh time in 10 years, has won nine straight. The Spartans have five players who started in the 2018 state title game — Wood, Klingler, Lundry, Lindquist and Jessi Meyer. Bell Luebken also played on that team, but is out with illness.