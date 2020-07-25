Monday's area state tournament softball capsules

Class 5A quarterfinals
No. 1 Fort Dodge (26-3) vs. No. 13 Bettendorf (19-6)
When: Monday, 11 a.m.
Where: Rogers Sports Complex (Kruger Seeds Field)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
How they got here: Fort Dodge received a forfeit win over Ames in the regional semifinal (COVID-19) before clobbering Sioux City North 12-0 in four innings of the regional final. Bettendorf outlasted Cedar Rapids Jefferson 11-8 and knocked off seventh-ranked Johnston 5-2.
Fort Dodge's four to watch: Jalen Adams, P, so. (18-1, 0.57 ERA, 98 IP, 148 Ks; .626 avg., 26 RBIs); Tristin Doster, C, jr. (.553 avg., 41 runs, 7 HR, 42 RBIs); Loghen Schnetzer, 1B, sr. (.500 avg., 10 2B, 9 HR, 45 RBIs); Tory Bennett, SS, so. (.446 avg., 46 runs, 5 2B, 22 RBI, 27 SB)
Bettendorf's four to watch: Madison Temple, OF, sr. (.471 avg., 11 2B, 2 HR, 22 RBIs); Sophia Del Vecchio, P/SS, jr. (8-2, 2.82 ERA; .469 avg., 9 HR, 37 RBIs); Maggie Erpelding, CF, sr. (.430 avg., 31 runs, 5 2B, 23 RBIs, 24 SB); Breanna Newton, 2B, sr. (.356 avg., 10 2B, 8 HR, 31 RBIs)
Need to know: The Bulldogs face the challenge of playing the hometown team. Fort Dodge is at state for the 11th time in 18 years. Adams, the daughter of head coach Andi Adams, is 61-7 for her career against 5A competition with 425 strikeouts. Bettendorf, winners in 10 of its last 13, is at state for first time since 2015. The Bulldogs are tied for the most homers in 5A field with 35. These are the top two hitting teams in 5A — Fort Dodge (.424) and Bettendorf (.406).
No. 2 C.R. Kennedy (23-1) vs. No. 9 Pleasant Valley (17-6)
When: Monday, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Rogers Sports Complex (Dodger Diamond)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
How they got here: Kennedy blanked Dubuque Senior 7-0 in the regional semifinals and outlasted Iowa City Liberty 1-0 in 11 innings of the regional final. PV posted identical 11-1 wins over Davenport North and Davenport West.
Kennedy's four to watch: Kaylin Kinney, P, sr. (9-0, 0.00 ERA, 51 IP, 61 Ks; .611 avg., 9 HR, 26 RBIs); Abby Spore, C, sr. (.361 avg., 5 HR, 24 RBIs); Mya Dodge, CF, jr. (.370 avg., 12 2B, 7 HR, 31 RBIs, 12 SB); Addie Parker, LF, jr. (.368 avg., 10 2B, 14 RBIs)
PV's four to watch: Emily Wood, CF, jr. (.475 avg., 32 runs, 9 extra-base hits, 18 RBIs, 20 SB); Peggy Klingler, C, sr. (.536 avg., 11 2B, 7 HR, 24 RBIs); Carly Lundry, 3B, sr. (.467 avg., 13 extra-base hits, 32 RBIs); Sophia Lindquist, P, jr. (10-2, 1.85 ERA, 72 IP, 20 Ks; .343 avg., 15 RBIs)
Need to know: Kinney, a Nebraska recruit, hasn't allowed a run and has given up just 12 hits all season. She pitched an 11-inning shutout in the regional final win over Iowa City Liberty. Kennedy's lone loss was to Iowa City High early in the season. Six seniors on the Cougars' roster will play college softball. PV, at state for the seventh time in 10 years, has won nine straight. The Spartans have five players who started in the 2018 state title game — Wood, Klingler, Lundry, Lindquist and Jessi Meyer. Bell Luebken also played on that team, but is out with illness.
No. 3 WDM Valley (23-4) vs. No. 8 Muscatine (18-2)
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Rogers Sports Complex (Veterans Diamond)
Twitter: @ryantimmerman3
How they got here: Valley blanked Des Moines Lincoln 8-0 and clipped Indianola 3-1 in the regional final. Muscatine downed Linn-Mar 9-5 and clobbered No. 5 Iowa City High 14-3 in the regional final.
Valley's four to watch: Abigail White, P, jr. (12-1, 2.13 ERA, 82 IP, 47 Ks); Alex Honnold, SS, sr. (.587 avg., 39 runs, 12 2B, 6 HR, 33 RBIs); Gianna Lara, 2B, so. (.462 avg., 30 runs, 6 2B, 10 HR, 34 RBIs); Katie Newman, C, sr. (.353 avg., 6 HR, 25 RBIs)
Muscatine's four to watch: Rylie Moss, CF, jr. (.662 avg., 38 runs, 10 extra-base hits, 12 RBIs, 19 SB); Kaylynn Salyars, SS, jr. (.471 avg., 8 2B, 3 3B, 30 RBIs); Olivia Harmon, LF, jr. (.439 avg., 28 runs, 31 RBIs); Maura Chalupa, P, fr. (7-1, 3.08 ERA, 61 1/3 IP, 63 Ks)
Need to know: Valley, the defending 5A state champion, is making its eighth straight trip to state (longest active streak in state). Honnold, a Missouri signee, bats leadoff and is among the top players in the state. All four of Valley's losses came to the two Ankeny schools. Muscatine has won 13 of 14 and is 18-0 this season when scoring at least five runs. Coach Steve Hopkins is taking Muscatine to state for the first time but coached five state tournament teams at Durant, including its 2013 championship squad.
Class 4A quarterfinal
No. 5 North Scott (16-9) vs. No. 7 Charles City (13-3)
When: Monday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Rogers Sports Complex (Iowa Central Field)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
How they got here: North Scott doubled up Dubuque Wahlert 8-4 and throttled Western Dubuque 10-0 in five innings. Charles City beat Center Point-Urbana 11-3 and Mason City 10-6.
North Scott's four to watch: Brooke Kilburg, CF, sr. (.456 avg., 32 runs, 12 extra-base hits, 25 RBIs, 12 SB); Sam Lee, C, sr. (.382 avg., 9 2B, 2 HR, 20 RBIs); Ryann Cheek, P, jr. (5-2, 2.16 ERA, 45 IP, 47 Ks; .439 avg., 13 RBIs); Rachel Anderson, LF, sr. (.385 avg., 7 2B, 25 RBIs)
Charles City's four to watch: Ashlyn Hoeft, C, so. (.365 avg., 6 HR, 20 RBIs); Dani Reetz, P, jr. (11-2, 1.49 ERA, 93 IP, 37 Ks); Lisabeth Fiser, 2B, sr. (.470 avg., 20 runs, 14 RBIs, 23 SB); Kiki Connell, SS, jr. (.429 avg., 15 runs, 21 SB)
Need to know: North Scott, state runner-up last year in 4A, has six players in its starting lineup batting above .350. The Lancers beat Charles City 3-2 in nine innings in last year's state semifinal. North Scott has seven starters back and Charles City has eight from that team. North Scott is vying for the program's first state championship in 18 years and fourth overall. The Comets are lethal on the bases with 116 steals, most in the 4A field. Charles City placed second in the Northeast Iowa Conference behind Crestwood.
— Compiled by Matt Coss
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!