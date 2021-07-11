Monday's Iowa regional final softball capsules

Class 3A
Solon (26-12) at Assumption (35-3)
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: St. Vincent Athletic Complex, Davenport
Twitter: @QCVarsity
Need to know: Top-ranked Assumption is seeking its sixth consecutive trip to the state tournament. In its previous five trips, it has won three titles, finished second once and third a year ago. The Knights are hitting nearly .400 as a team. Senior Anna Wohlers is batting .500 with 19 home runs and 62 RBIs. Pitcher Bella Nigey is 22-2 with a 0.66 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 126 innings. Solon, which run-ruled South Tama and West Marshall in the first two rounds, possesses a .450 team batting average. Sarah Heick leads the 11th-ranked Spartans with a .590 average, 17 doubles, 8 homers and 56 RBIs. Freshman pitcher Kendall Jansen has 15 wins and an ERA of 1.82.
Davis County (21-7) at West Liberty (22-7)
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: West Liberty Elementary School
Twitter: @ryantimmerman3
Need to know: Eighth-ranked West Liberty is vying for its second state tournament trip in three years. It will have home field after 14th-ranked Davis County clipped No. 4 West Burlington/Notre Dame in the regional semifinal, 2-1. West Liberty, winners in six of its last seven games, is led by junior Sailor Hall. She's batting .394 with 11 doubles and 36 RBIs along with 11 wins and a 1.78 ERA in the circle. Eighth-grader Pearson Hall is batting .435 with 20 stolen bases. Davis County, located in Bloomfield, is aiming for its first state tournament trip in program history. Sophomore Madeline Barker is 17-6 with a 1.77 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 154 innings. The Mustangs were second in the South Central Conference.
Class 2A
Northeast (26-13) at Wilton (27-3)
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Wilton High School
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Need to know: The top-ranked team in 2A, Wilton blanked Starmont 7-0 and edged Durant 3-2 in the first two rounds of the postseason. No. 12 Northeast clobbered MFL MarMac 11-1 and Cascade 13-4. Northeast, which has won 11 straight, hits almost .380 as a team. Senior Neveah Hildebrandt bats .483 with 16 extra-base hits and 22 stolen bases. Alexis Ehlers is hitting .468 with 5 homers and 40 RBIs. Wilton, which has reeled off 18 consecutive wins, has a .426 team batting average. Chloe Wells, Peyton Souhrada and Payton Ganzer all have five home runs or more this season. Mila Johnson and Grace Madlock have formed a 1-2 punch in the circle. Wilton beat Northeast 8-7 on June 8. In that game, the Beavers scored twice in the seventh to prevail.
— Compiled by Matt Coss