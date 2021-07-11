Monday's Iowa regional final softball capsules

Class 3A

Solon (26-12) at Assumption (35-3)

Need to know: Top-ranked Assumption is seeking its sixth consecutive trip to the state tournament. In its previous five trips, it has won three titles, finished second once and third a year ago. The Knights are hitting nearly .400 as a team. Senior Anna Wohlers is batting .500 with 19 home runs and 62 RBIs. Pitcher Bella Nigey is 22-2 with a 0.66 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 126 innings. Solon, which run-ruled South Tama and West Marshall in the first two rounds, possesses a .450 team batting average. Sarah Heick leads the 11th-ranked Spartans with a .590 average, 17 doubles, 8 homers and 56 RBIs. Freshman pitcher Kendall Jansen has 15 wins and an ERA of 1.82.

Davis County (21-7) at West Liberty (22-7)

Need to know: Eighth-ranked West Liberty is vying for its second state tournament trip in three years. It will have home field after 14th-ranked Davis County clipped No. 4 West Burlington/Notre Dame in the regional semifinal, 2-1. West Liberty, winners in six of its last seven games, is led by junior Sailor Hall. She's batting .394 with 11 doubles and 36 RBIs along with 11 wins and a 1.78 ERA in the circle. Eighth-grader Pearson Hall is batting .435 with 20 stolen bases. Davis County, located in Bloomfield, is aiming for its first state tournament trip in program history. Sophomore Madeline Barker is 17-6 with a 1.77 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 154 innings. The Mustangs were second in the South Central Conference.