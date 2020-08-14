Moss, Sanders captain Quad-Cities all-star softball teams

Rylie Moss had 23 hits in her first 28 at-bats of the softball season. The Muscatine outfielder was batting a robust .821 through the first two weeks, an average that trumps about anything you would even see in a video game.

Opponents had no solution for getting the speedy slap hitter out.

While the junior's bat eventually did cool some, Moss pieced together a season that spurred the Muskies to the top of the Mississippi Athletic Conference and back to the state tournament for the first time in seven years.

Already named the MAC player of the year and first team all-state in Class 5A, Moss is the captain of this year's Quad-Cities All-Metro softball team. She finished the season hitting a 5A-best .624 and recorded 53 hits in 23 games.

Moss, the first Muscatine softball player to be named captain since Katie Shoultz in 2014, was among the conference leaders in average, on-base percentage, runs, hits, triples and stolen bases. The Muskies were 19-4 and placed fourth at the state tournament.

There are three repeat first-team selections in Assumption catcher Anna Wohlers, Pleasant Valley outfielder Emily Wood and Bettendorf pitcher/shortstop Sophia DelVecchio.