Moss, Sanders captain Quad-Cities all-star softball teams

Rylie Moss had 23 hits in her first 28 at-bats of the softball season. The Muscatine outfielder was batting a robust .821 through the first two weeks, an average that trumps about anything you would even see in a video game.
Opponents had no solution for getting the speedy slap hitter out.
While the junior's bat eventually did cool some, Moss pieced together a season that spurred the Muskies to the top of the Mississippi Athletic Conference and back to the state tournament for the first time in seven years.
Already named the MAC player of the year and first team all-state in Class 5A, Moss is the captain of this year's Quad-Cities All-Metro softball team. She finished the season hitting a 5A-best .624 and recorded 53 hits in 23 games.
Moss, the first Muscatine softball player to be named captain since Katie Shoultz in 2014, was among the conference leaders in average, on-base percentage, runs, hits, triples and stolen bases. The Muskies were 19-4 and placed fourth at the state tournament.
There are three repeat first-team selections in Assumption catcher Anna Wohlers, Pleasant Valley outfielder Emily Wood and Bettendorf pitcher/shortstop Sophia DelVecchio.
Wohlers, a DePaul recruit, led the MAC in home runs and second in RBIs. Wood batted better than .480 for state-qualifying PV. DelVecchio had a hand in Bettendorf's 19-win season in the circle and at the plate.
Muscatine, Assumption and Pleasant Valley, all state qualifiers, each had three players on the first team while Bettendorf had two. North Scott and Davenport North each had one.
Louisa-Muscatine's Hailey Sanders, a Northern Iowa recruit, captains the All-Eastern Iowa team for a second consecutive summer.
Sanders struck out 188 hitters in 116 innings along with batting at a .462 clip with 12 extra-base hits and 29 RBIs in leading the Falcons to a third straight top-three finish at state. She had 39 strikeouts in three state tournament games.
Joining Sanders on the 13-player first team from Louisa-Muscatine is her sister, Kylee, and outfielder McKenna Hohenadel.
State qualifier Northeast and West Liberty, ranked among the top 10 all summer in 3A, each had three players on the first team as well.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!