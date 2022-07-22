Mount Vernon derails Assumption's quest for state repeat

FORT DODGE, Iowa — It had a déjà vu feel.

Mount Vernon High School’s softball team surged in front and Davenport Assumption rallied from a four-run deficit to capture the lead in a state championship game.

The rerun ended there.

Top-ranked Mount Vernon authored its own comeback this time with a pair of three-run innings to deny second-ranked Assumption a state title repeat Friday afternoon with a 10-5 triumph in the Class 3A finale at the Rogers Sports Complex.

It was the identical score to last year’s final.

“We were ready,” Mustangs coach Robin Brand said. “I told them our backs are against the wall and we’re going to fight harder and we’re going to get back on it.

“We’re going to come out and play our best ball and our best ball will beat their best ball.”

Mount Vernon completed a 36-4 season with the school’s first softball championship.

Assumption (38-9), meanwhile, settled for a runner-up trophy for the second time in its run of seven straight state tournament appearances.

“A lot of people didn’t think we’d be here this year,” Assumption senior pitcher Bella Nigey said. “I’m just so proud of the team. Even though we didn’t come out on top, we fought until the very end.

"This team had a lot of fight and grit."

After the first 3 ½ innings were played in a tidy 37 minutes, Mount Vernon busted through in the fourth with a four-run inning against Nigey.

The Mustangs had three doubles in the frame to snatch a 4-0 lead.

“I definitely wasn’t as sharp as I would hope to be,” said Nigey, who was working on a string of 13 scoreless innings and pitched a two-hit shutout in the semifinals against Williamsburg before Mount Vernon’s outburst. “That’s a good offensive team, and you can’t let up on pitches against that team.”

Assumption retaliated. In a big way.

Nigey had a double to lead off the fifth, Emily Yattoni drew a walk and Jessie Wardlow had the last of her three hits in the game to load the bases. Abby Odean knocked in two with a single.

Then with two on and two outs, Sydney Roe unleashed a three-run homer to left-center to put the Knights in front.

“She came with something I could handle,” Roe said. “I didn’t feel like I got enough of it. I was talking to myself down the first-base line, ‘Keep going, keep going.’

“It was a big hit, but we knew even though we were winning at that time, that lead wasn’t going to be enough. We were probably going to need more.”

In last year’s final, Leah Maro came on in relief and stymied Mount Vernon to secure the win. Assumption coach Ron Ferrill elected to go to Maro again in the fifth inning.

The Mustangs were ready for Maro this time.

Kameron Brand’s sacrifice fly tied the game, and No. 9 hitter Lilly See hit a two-run single to give Mount Vernon the advantage for good.

“It didn’t quite work,” Ferrill said. “Leah came in and gave us her best effort, but Mount Vernon came with a really good game plan against our pitchers.

“Bella was throwing OK, but they had her timed. I was hoping maybe seeing something different in Leah might throw them off. It probably backfired on me. Leah made me look like a genius last year, so she earned the right to get a shot in that game.”

Mount Vernon delivered the dagger in the sixth. Maia Bentley poked a run-scoring single, and Addison Gookin, captain of the all-tournament team, launched a two-run homer.

“When the going gets tough, they toughen up and fight back and get ready to go,” Brand said of her team which starts six seniors and two juniors.

The Knights had a couple chances to prevent big innings, but made a couple poor decisions in the field.

“We definitely did not play clean and we had all tournament long,” Ferrill said. "They made a couple mistakes and I made four or five."

Wardlow, Nigey, Roe and Odean were selected to the all-tournament team. It was the final high school game for Nigey (off to DePaul) and Roe (who will play at Kirkwood).

“I’ve never been closer with any seniors in my life,” Wardlow said. “They’re my best friends. I hate to watch them leave.”

For a team which had to replace nine seniors from last year and overcame a 1-5 start in conference play, it was a major feat to get back to the championship contest.

“The big thing was this team’s ability to come together, having that many young players step up to get us back here,” Ferrill said. “After we graduated nine last year, I think people took a sigh of relief and thought, “Finally, it is the end of Assumption’s run.’ Here we were back in a championship and fighting with a chance to win.

“I’ve probably never seen a team improve over a season as much as this team.”