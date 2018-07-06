CAMANCHE, Iowa — Camanche's softball team has relied on the long ball all season. It has propelled coach Kevin Rolling's squad to 27 victories and a Class 3A state ranking.
Home runs were not enough to carry the Indians on Friday night.
Despite solo blasts from Tarah Wehde and Abby Stock, Camanche saw its season come to an abrupt end with a 4-2 setback to Mount Vernon in a regional semifinal at Camanche High School.
"We told our team going in, 'Hey, they're going to hit some home runs and they're gonna get some big hits,'" Mount Vernon coach Robin Brand said. "We need to be able to handle that, stay poised and play our game.
"They're a good-hitting ball club."
Camanche (27-9) finished the season with 49 home runs, the state leader regardless of classification, and 60 doubles. It has five players with at least four homers, including a state-best 17 from Wehde and 11 from Lauren Snyder.
Still, Mount Vernon (23-17) overcame the home runs with a three-run fourth inning and a flawless defensive game.
Aided by back-to-back errors to start the inning, the Mustangs' Kenzie Ketchum connected for a two-run triple that hit the chalk down the left-field line. Mandy Morrical followed with a bloop single for another run.
"Unfortunately, we made a couple mistakes on defense that cost us tremendously," Rolling said.
Camanche had a couple opportunities in the late innings to get even or take the lead.
In the fifth, the Indians had their first two hitters reach, but three consecutive infield pop outs thwarted the rally.
Then, trailing by two runs in the seventh, Camanche had the tying run at first base, but Marly Bussa struck out swinging to end the contest.
"(Amanda) threw a heck of a game and hit her spots," Brand said.
Camanche improved its win total by 10 from last season and has all but Bussa returning next summer.
"This group has come so far in the two years I've been here," Rolling said. "When I took over this program, it was a lot of youth. We've matured, and rather than questioning anymore, we're falling in line and getting to understand this is a team game.
"We're pretty excited for the upcoming year."
The graduation of all-stater Libby Ryan and multiple injuries led to a turbulent start for Mount Vernon this summer, but the Mustangs have won eight of their last 10 going into Monday night's regional final at top-ranked Davenport Assumption.
The Mustangs are eager for a crack at the defending state champions.
"I can't wait," Brand said. "We need to be the best team on one night for seven or more innings and play our game."