Muscatine offense rolls in sweep of West

Muscatine’s softball team batted around its lineup not once, but four times Monday night.
All four times, it scored no less than five runs and had at least four hits. Those four innings proved to be all the offense it needed.
Twice in the opener and twice in the nightcap, the Class 5A No. 12 Muskies exploded offensively en route to a pair of four inning shutouts — 14-0, 13-0 — to sweep Davenport West at the West Athletic Complex.
It took 68 minutes to capture the opener and Muscatine (9-1, 9-1 MAC) completed the twin bill in 2:40.
“The way they hit the ball and scored today, you gotta be happy,” Muskies head coach Steve Hopkins said. “I’m happy with where we’re at. We need to be balanced up and down the lineup.”
Muscatine got off on the right foot in its start of an eight-game road swing as it prepares to face league-leading Assumption and third-place Bettendorf in the next 10 days.
“This game is going to bring up our confidence,” shortstop Kaylynn Salyars said. “We need to keep rolling and next week, we gotta work hard.”
Salyars finished the evening going 3-for-6 with six runs batted in and continued her early season tear, increasing her batting average into the mid-.480s and taking over the team RBI lead with 18.
The junior delivered a two-run bloop single on a full count pitch to finish off a five-run second inning in the opener and cleared the bases with a double in the gap, part of a 7-run third inning in the nightcap.
“All night it’s been outside, so I scooted up on the plate,” Salyars said.
Even as Rylie Moss continues to obliterate the ball with her average still above .700 following a three-hit performance with three RBIs and four runs scored, Hopkins admitted that Salyars isn’t getting the attention she deserves.
“In my opinion, we haven’t seen how good Kaylynn can be,” he said. “She’s starting to get things rolling, being a little bit more consistent at the plate. She’s definitely been overlooked.”
Muscatine was far from done scoring in the opener as Moss, Salyars and Aricka Ramser all brought home two baserunners apiece in a 9-run fourth that was aided by two Falcon errors and three consecutive walks.
In the nightcap, Rylee Blake added two more RBIs on a single and scored on a Salyars triple. Malia Cook, Karly Ricketts and Hannah Buckwalter concluded the six-run fourth inning outburst with an RBI each.
All nine hitters scored at least once in the opener. Blake ended the night with four RBIs; Ramser and Ricketts drove in multiple runs in the first game.
“We’re swinging at better pitches,” Hopkins said. “We tended to swing at pitches up in the zone which are tough to get on top of and I think that equates to better contact. That’s one thing a number of kids have improved on.”
Still, players and coaches were concerned with the four dead innings where the Muskies combined for just one hit. They were set down 1-2-3 in the first two innings of the nightcap.
Maura Chalupa, who tossed a no hitter with seven strikeouts and smacked a two-run home run in the nightcap, said it’s about consistency at the plate.
“It’s tough when our offense isn’t hitting,” Chalupa added. “Next inning, we can come back, score and do what Muskie softball does (best).”
Meanwhile, West (0-8, 0-8) is in the midst of not scoring for 33 straight innings. Four players registered a hit each in the opener against Muscatine starter Bree Seaman.
Head coach Steve Saladino talked to his group for well over 25 minutes following the seventh game where the Falcons did not play a full seven innings.
“We need to be more aggressive and track the ball better and we need to swing and not umpire,” Saladino said. “We’re just that weak and inexperienced. For one-to-two innings I saw improvement, but I’m not seeing it all the way through.
“They’re really 80 games behind this year. It’s hard to keep the focus and concentration.”
