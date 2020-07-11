Muscatine sweeps Bettendorf, takes control of MAC race

"I knew I just had to pitch my game, work my movement and I'd be fine," Chalupa said. "When they got on the bases, I just knew that if I have confidence in myself and don't get down on myself, believe in what I can do and what I can throw ... I just know to smile and pitch my game."

Bree Seaman, who won the opener, came back in to relieve Chalupa and closed the door to secure the sweep.

Bettendorf was held to just five hits through the first 10 innings of the doubleheader until Temple's home run and finished with nine total hits.

"The two girls we faced today were hitting their spots and they had good movement on the ball," Bettendorf coach Bob Matthys said. "We've got to hit pitches earlier in the count. I think we took too many pitches that were hittable, that we could have hit hard. The deeper you get in the count, the more junk you're going to see."

The Bulldogs lost a key piece of their team Monday when catcher Emma Dennison was hit by a pitch against Louisa-Muscatine and suffered a broken wrist, ending her season. Dennison was hitting .250 with four home runs and nine RBIs this season and also provided a steady presence behind home plate for Bettendorf.