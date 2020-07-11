Muscatine sweeps Bettendorf, takes control of MAC race

Muscatine had two nights to sleep on a five-run lead, dreams of a conference title getting closer to reality.
The Muskies looked well-rested Saturday morning, jumping all over Bettendorf to grab a doubleheader sweep — 12-0, 5-2 — and control of the Mississippi Athletic Conference race heading into the final night.
Muscatine (14-2, 12-2 MAC) leads Assumption by one game and can clinch either a share or outright conference title Monday against Davenport North. The program's last MAC championship came in 2013.
"We definitely came out, knowing we had the confidence to take both and we're really working on that goal to win the MAC," junior outfielder Olivia Harmon said. "That's really what our drive is because that's what our main goal was entering the season."
Muscatine led Bettendorf 5-0 through three innings Thursday before thunderstorms halted play.
The break didn't hurt the Muskies, who scored two runs in the fourth inning and then added five in the fifth to win the game in five innings.
"As a coach, you try to get momentum in a game and we had momentum on Thursday when we left. My big concern was coming in and trying to get momentum again and trying to finish the game," Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins said. "I think the kids are just coming, competing, I think they're confident and they're expecting to win."
Harmon kicked off Saturday with one-out single as the Muskies loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth inning. Becca Haag took advantage with a two-run double to up the Muscatine lead to 7-0.
Harmon added a two-run single in the five-run fifth, part of a 3-for-3 day that included a two-run double in the second inning back on Thursday, making Bettendorf (15-6, 10-4 MAC) pay for intentionally walking Rylie Moss, who entered the doubleheader hitting .717.
Moss was 3-for-7, dropping her average to .683 for the season, but Harmon was lethal out of the two-spot, going 5-for-7 with a double, five RBIs and two stolen bases in the doubleheader.
"It's a team sport and you've got to bring runners in and do your job when you're up to bat," Harmon said. "I don't take (Moss being intentionally walked) personally. I just think it's another opportunity to score."
Muscatine used a big third inning to take control of Game 2. Harmon had an RBI single, then Kaylynn Salyars drove in two runs with a single, followed by an RBI single from Becca Haag, who was 4-for-6 with two doubles and three RBIs in the series.
Muscatine led 4-0 after the inning, then added a run in the top of the sixth on an RBI single from Moss.
That was enough offense for Maura Chalupa, who pitched 5⅓ innings to get the win. Chalupa worked out of several jams in her outing, stranding six baserunners before Madison Temple hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to cut the lead to 5-2.
"I knew I just had to pitch my game, work my movement and I'd be fine," Chalupa said. "When they got on the bases, I just knew that if I have confidence in myself and don't get down on myself, believe in what I can do and what I can throw ... I just know to smile and pitch my game."
Bree Seaman, who won the opener, came back in to relieve Chalupa and closed the door to secure the sweep.
Bettendorf was held to just five hits through the first 10 innings of the doubleheader until Temple's home run and finished with nine total hits.
"The two girls we faced today were hitting their spots and they had good movement on the ball," Bettendorf coach Bob Matthys said. "We've got to hit pitches earlier in the count. I think we took too many pitches that were hittable, that we could have hit hard. The deeper you get in the count, the more junk you're going to see."
The Bulldogs lost a key piece of their team Monday when catcher Emma Dennison was hit by a pitch against Louisa-Muscatine and suffered a broken wrist, ending her season. Dennison was hitting .250 with four home runs and nine RBIs this season and also provided a steady presence behind home plate for Bettendorf.
"It's hard to replace an all-state catcher behind the plate but our freshman (Ellie Erpelding) is doing a heckuva job," Matthys said. "Just having Emma in the dugout is a huge lift for the girls. It broke my heart when we got the results ... you can't replace someone like Emma."
Bettendorf closes the conference slate with a doubleheader against Clinton Monday, then turns its attention to the postseason.
"We have a lot to play for. We had an opportunity we couldn't make happen, trying to capture a piece of the MAC, but our season in the MAC has been extremely successful and I'm proud of our girls," Matthys said. "We're going to keep moving forward and we're going to find a way to get to Fort Dodge."
