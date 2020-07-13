Muskie capture first MAC softball title since 2013

The Muscatine softball team did just enough in the first game of Monday night’s doubleheader against Davenport North to keep control of its own destiny in its effort to capture a Mississippi Athletic Conference title.
Doing just enough meant having to score eight runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game.
The Muskies took the opening game 12-11 in 10 innings to clinch a share of the conference title, then won it outright by grabbing the nightcap 7-5. It's the first MAC title for Muscatine since 2013.
"The girls battled all night," Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. "We're still leaving too many runs on base. We need to clean those things up to have a better chance to advance in the tournament, but we'll work on it."
Muscatine won the opener when a bunt by freshman Becca Haag had just enough on it to slip in between North pitcher Cristal Baker and first baseman Molly Freeman, who was charging when Haag squared to bunt.
Kaylynn Salyars walked to start the 10th for the Muskies, then stole second and immediately broke for home when Haag’s bunt got through the Wildcats defenders. North second baseman Jordan Burch made a throw home, but Salyars was safe on the slide to give the Muskies the win and keep their efforts for sole possession of the MAC championship intact.
But it was the eight-run seventh that gave the Muskies the opportunity for the extra-inning win.
Rylie Moss had two plate appearances in the inning, both resulting in walks and runs scored. Seven of the first eight Muskie batters reached and scored in the inning.
That stretch was capped off by a pinch-hit three-run home run by junior Malia Cook, her third of the season.
"I just went up trying to get a base hit, trying to move the runners," Cook said. "But once I hit it, I knew it was (a home run).
"This was a great win for us, but we're still pushing through and want to get to state."
In the second game, Muscatine again dug itself a hole, falling behind 2-0 after an inning of play. But the Muskies scored one run in the second and three in the third when Olivia Harmon and Salyars, as well as Maura Chalupa all had RBI base hits.
Muscatine looked a little lethargic in the early innings. The Muskies were already down 2-1 heading into the third inning of Game 1 when they gave up five runs to the Wildcats, committing four errors in the process. All four North hits in the inning were singles.
After Muscatine (16-2, 14-2 MAC) got two back when Moss reached on a hit and scored on a double by senior Rylee Blake. Blake then scored on an RBI triple by Salyars.
But North (8-12, 6-10 MAC) put up five runs for the second consecutive inning. Unlike the previous inning, though, the Wildcats didn't rely on Muskie miscues, though Muscatine did commit another error in the inning.
Instead, junior second baseman Jordan Burch delivered a three-run home run. For a second, it looked like Moss robbed it in center field, as the ball appeared to be in her glove for a split second but the impact of hitting the outfield wall jarred it loose, and the ball fell beyond the fence for the home run.
"The kids stayed positive the whole time," Hopkins said. "Our approach was just to chip away at the lead and I was proud of the way we kept fighting. We were fortunate to get a big inning, some big hits, and take (Game 1) to extra innings.
"In my opinion, this was a tough week for us. We had a doubleheader at Assumption that had a lot of weight, we had a doubleheader against Bettendorf that started on Thursday and ended on Saturday. We were a little tired mentally, but the kids battled through it."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!