Muskies battle to sweep Wildcats

With two key games in the Mississippi Athletic Conference softball race looming, Muscatine was looking to tune itself up for what lies ahead.
As it turned out, the Muskies' Wednesday night non-conference doubleheader at MAC rival Davenport North turned out to be the ideal challenge for next week's rugged stretch.
Scoring two fifth-inning runs to break a tie en route to a 6-3 victory over the Wildcats in the opener, Muscatine had to rally in the nightcap to force extra innings, with a heads-up play giving the Muskies the sweep with an 8-7, nine-inning win.
After designated player Becca Haag walked to open the top of the ninth against North relief pitcher Maddy Wardlow, she took an extra base to advance to third on Maura Chalupa's sacrifice bunt.
However, Haag (2-for-4, two runs) was not done. Seeing nobody covering home plate after North catcher Hannah Healey covered third, she sprinted home with the tiebreaking run.
"I was talking to the next batter (Karly Ricketts), and I saw Becca running past me," Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins said. "It was a heads-up play on her part."
For North coach Doug Beasley, that final play as well as the two hard-fought Wednesday losses was something for his 4-8 club to build on after a conference sweep of Clinton this past Monday.
"We had two balls hit to the fence for the last outs in both games," Beasley said. "I'm proud of how our team battled and fought. We got down early in both games, and we came back.
"The energy was fantastic in our dugout from our entire team. That's where we need to be if we want to get to where we think we should be this year."
Muscatine sophomore Bree Seaman tossed four innings of scoreless relief to earn the second-game win after she went the distance in the opener.
In that first game, she gave up four fourth-inning runs on a two-run homer by North's Molly Freeman and a two-out RBI single by McKenna Rebarcak. Seaman singled in Rylee Blake with the go-ahead tally in a two-run fifth for Muscatine (11-1).
"I definitely needed that," Seaman said, "to bring the team up and bring myself up."
The nightcap saw the teams duel back and forth, with the Wildcats getting a three-run, pinch-hit homer by Lilly Dierkes to take a 7-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning after trailing 3-0 through the first two frames.
However, Olivia Harmon singled and scored on an error in the top of the sixth, then Kaylynn Salyars (3-for-5, two RBIs) knocked in Blake with the tying run.
North got the first two runners on in the last of the seventh on singles by Freeman and Morgan Newmyer, both of whom went 3-for-4 in the second game. However, Seaman was able to work out of the jam.
"We definitely needed these games to be ready for next week," said Seaman of the second-place Muskies' trips to first-place Davenport Assumption on Monday and third-place Bettendorf next Thursday.
"We had to fight hard all the way through."
Lancers, Rebels split
Class 4A second-ranked North Scott and 2A seventh-ranked Northeast split a non-conference doubleheader Wednesday night in Goose Lake.
North Scott, behind 13 hits and a complete-game effort from Drew Lewis, won the opener 11-1 in five innings. Northeast rebounded 6-1 in the nightcap.
Brooke Kilburg had two hits and three RBIs in the opener for the Lancers (9-4). Taylor Robertson, Kinsey Newman and Maddy McDermott also had a pair of hits for coach Holly Hoelting's team.
In Game 2, Bree Mangelsen tallied a pair of doubles and three RBIs for the Rebels (9-2) to back winning pitcher Madison Kluever.
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-001
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-002
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-003
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-004
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-005
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-006
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-007
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-008
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-009
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-010
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-011
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-012
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-013
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-014
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-015
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-016
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-017
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-018
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-019
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-020
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-021
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-022
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-023
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-024
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-025
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-026
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-027
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-028
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-029
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-030
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-031
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-032
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-033
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-034
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-035
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-036
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-037
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-038
070120-qc-spt-musc-north-sb-039
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!