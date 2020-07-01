Muskies battle to sweep Wildcats

"We had two balls hit to the fence for the last outs in both games," Beasley said. "I'm proud of how our team battled and fought. We got down early in both games, and we came back.

"The energy was fantastic in our dugout from our entire team. That's where we need to be if we want to get to where we think we should be this year."

Muscatine sophomore Bree Seaman tossed four innings of scoreless relief to earn the second-game win after she went the distance in the opener.

In that first game, she gave up four fourth-inning runs on a two-run homer by North's Molly Freeman and a two-out RBI single by McKenna Rebarcak. Seaman singled in Rylee Blake with the go-ahead tally in a two-run fifth for Muscatine (11-1).

"I definitely needed that," Seaman said, "to bring the team up and bring myself up."

The nightcap saw the teams duel back and forth, with the Wildcats getting a three-run, pinch-hit homer by Lilly Dierkes to take a 7-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning after trailing 3-0 through the first two frames.

However, Olivia Harmon singled and scored on an error in the top of the sixth, then Kaylynn Salyars (3-for-5, two RBIs) knocked in Blake with the tying run.