Muskies falter early in semifinal loss to Waukee Northwest

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Muscatine High School softball team stumbled early in its Class 5A semifinal game against Waukee Northwest and couldn’t find any footing.

The second-seeded Muskies ultimately fell to the third-seeded Wolves 7-2 on Wednesday afternoon at the Rogers Sports Complex.

Muscatine (36-5) will take on West Des Moines Valley (27-14) in Thursday's third-place game at 3:30 p.m.

"I gave the kids two options," Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins said. "We can either bow our heads, feel sorry for ourselves and walk out of here with fourth place, or we can learn from this, regroup, and take third place.

"Knowing these kids, they'll be ready to give Valley a game and hopefully get third place. They still want to play."

Waukee Northwest (34-7), in its first year of existence, will take on top-seeded Fort Dodge (37-6) in Thursday's 5 p.m. title game. The two clubs have split four games thus far this season.

"This is a special group," Waukee Northwest coach Carrie Eby said. "We all bought in from the beginning. It's been a fun journey for us. It's been great. The girls have made this program their own and put their stamp on it."

The Wolves pushed across four runs in the first to stun the Muskies.

Leadoff hitter Bailie Kroll walked and scored on a Kiana Carnes triple. Carnes scored a batter later on a double off the bat of Zuri Patterson. Haley Boyd and Ava Smith also added run-producing hits for Waukee Northwest.

"The first inning kind of dictated the game for us," Hopkins said. "We dug a hole and couldn't get out of it. But credit to (Waukee Northwest), they took advantage of a couple of our mistakes.

"I thought we could overcome that 4-0 hole, but we just couldn't get anything started (offensively). With only two seniors, we're a young group and a lot of these kids haven't played in a state tournament game, let alone a semifinal. But I think we'll grow from it."

Smith drove in Emily Kailber with a base hit in the third and Reagan Bartholomew drove in pitcher Maddie Oetzmann in the fourth prior to the Wolves scoring their final run on a Muscatine error.

At the plate, the Muskies managed two hits, those coming from senior center fielder Karly Ricketts and sophomore first baseman Lucy Hoag.

Muscatine’s runs came in the sixth as the club tried desperately to mount a comeback.

The sixth started with the first two Muscatine batters being retired.

With two gone and the lineup reset to the top, eighth-grade right fielder Mia Molina reached after taking an Oetzmann pitch off the arm. Ricketts then singled and both scored on a Waukee Northwest error.

Co-Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year Maura Chalupa (21-3) took the loss in the circle for Muscatine.

Muscatine had only surrendered more than seven runs twice this season, going 1-1 in those games.

The Muskies beat Waukee Northwest during a weekend tournament in Iowa City, 3-0.

This time around, the game had a completely different feel.

"We came out aggressive," said Eby. "Our energy was flowing. Muscatine is a really good team. We just came up with a couple of hits early and kept it going.

"When you get those early hits, it's easy to settle in and calm the nerves in these state tournament games. It makes it easier to play your game."

Muscatine placed fourth the last time it came to Fort Dodge, in 2020. It can better that by winning in the consolation game.

"Getting this far means a lot," Hopkins said. "It shows our younger kids that they are capable of playing at this level. It's something we can build on for the future. They've been here now.

"We should be able to go into the offseason with more confidence than we have in the past."