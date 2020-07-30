Muskies finish fourth, look for even more in 2021

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The season was a success. The ending was a clunker.

After an eye-popping win over fifth-ranked Iowa City High in the regional final and a victory over defending state champion West Des Moines Valley in the quarterfinals, Muscatine’s softball team ran out of juice the past two days at the state tournament.

Eighth-ranked Muscatine dropped a 10-0 decision to sixth-ranked Ankeny Centennial in Thursday afternoon’s Class 5A consolation game at the Rogers Sports Complex.

The Muskies (19-4) were outscored 19-0 in their final two games to place fourth, the program's best finish since 2001.

“We definitely did not play up to our potential or play like we did the rest of the season,” outfielder Rylie Moss said. “We’re all disappointed with our performance, but also don’t want our last two games to define our whole season. We had amazing success and we want to focus on the positives.”

Very little went right the past two games. Muscatine was 2-for-19 with runners in scoring position. It committed five errors. The pitching staff allowed five home runs. Centennial (23-9) scored eight of its 10 runs with two outs.