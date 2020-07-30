Muskies finish fourth, look for even more in 2021

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The season was a success. The ending was a clunker.
After an eye-popping win over fifth-ranked Iowa City High in the regional final and a victory over defending state champion West Des Moines Valley in the quarterfinals, Muscatine’s softball team ran out of juice the past two days at the state tournament.
Eighth-ranked Muscatine dropped a 10-0 decision to sixth-ranked Ankeny Centennial in Thursday afternoon’s Class 5A consolation game at the Rogers Sports Complex.
The Muskies (19-4) were outscored 19-0 in their final two games to place fourth, the program's best finish since 2001.
“We definitely did not play up to our potential or play like we did the rest of the season,” outfielder Rylie Moss said. “We’re all disappointed with our performance, but also don’t want our last two games to define our whole season. We had amazing success and we want to focus on the positives.”
Very little went right the past two games. Muscatine was 2-for-19 with runners in scoring position. It committed five errors. The pitching staff allowed five home runs. Centennial (23-9) scored eight of its 10 runs with two outs.
“The girls just ran out of gas,” Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins said. “We looked tired (Thursday). The first time being up here and staying at three different hotels, it looked like we just wore down.”
Muscatine, the Mississippi Athletic Conference champion, has plenty to be excited about for 2021. The Muskies return everyone but second baseman Rylee Blake and reserve Emily Nietzel. They’ll likely be the preseason conference favorite and ranked in the state’s top six.
“They’ll be hard to beat moving forward,” Blake said. “They’ll be just as good, if not better. They’ll have more practice under their belt and will be an older team.”
Hopkins said there are three specific areas the Muskies need to grow in the next year to transcend from good to elite.
Added strength. Improved mental toughness. Better consistency in the pitching circle.
“Physically, what hurt our program is when the virus came around and we stopped lifting,” Hopkins said. “We don’t have the big kids who can come up here and drive the ball 225 feet.
“We definitely have the talent. We just need to have a little more consistency."
