Muskies' formula for success remains the same

Despite roster turnover, injuries and an unforgiving schedule, the Muscatine High School softball team has relied on three things: speed, patience and pitching.

That won't change at the 5A state tournament, where the second-seeded Muskies (35-4) will go against seventh-seed and Mississippi Athletic Conference rival Pleasant Valley (26-12). The quarterfinal contest will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

It's the fourth game in which Muscatine and PV will square off. The Muskies have swept the season series, including a MAC doubleheader and quarterfinal game during a Fort Dodge-hosted tournament in June on the same site as the state games.

Muscatine last went to state in 2020, and it's the 10th state trip for the Muskies since the turn of the millennium.

The Muskie staff has the fourth-best earned run average in Class 4A at 1.76 and is tied for the second-most strikeouts in the class (276) and fourth-best batting average against (.196).

Offensively, the Muskies’ philosophy has been to not give up easy outs and get runners on and in motion.

Regardless of how head coach Steve Hopkins fills out the lineup, the Muskies will be supremely athletic and malleable in the field behind their two returning all-conference pitchers in Maura Chalupa and Bree Seaman.

"When I'm in the circle, I just tell myself that I'm going to get the girl at the plate out," said Chalupa, who also collected all-state honors as a sophomore and is 20-3 as a junior. "I take a breath, throw my best pitch and try to strike her out. I never worry because the more tense I get, the more my ball doesn't go."

The club has drawn the third-most walks in 5A (126) and has reached via hit by a pitch the fourth-most times (24) while striking out the second-fewest times (83).

Combine that with a top-10 team batting average (.334) and the third-most triples (12), led by state-qualifying sprinter Avery Schroeder’s four and three by junior catcher Kyleia Salyars. Altogether, the Muskies have also stolen 88 bases with Schroeder accounting for a team-leading 25.

Salyars and senior Karly Ricketts have been fantastic in the field the past two seasons.

"I knew I had to fill in some big shoes in center field," said Ricketts, who took over for Rylie Moss, now playing for the University of Iowa, after playing in right last season. "I'm excited to be No. 2 in the lineup and get some opportunities to move runners around and get some runs in.

"We've seen PV a few times, so it might be a pretty challenging game."

After previously at times being flexed out of the Muskies' batting order, Salyars and Ricketts are in the heart of the lineup after leadoff hitter Mia Molina and before sluggers Ysabel Lerma and Brylee Seaman.

In her first varsity season, Lerma has not only emerged as one of the top bats for Muscatine but in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, holding a .407 batting average — a team-high for the MAC co-champions.

As an eighth-grader, Molina has hit .386 with 22 RBIs.

Hopkins has found a way to put hitters in spots in the lineup in which they can be productive, even after the Muskies lost one of their more accomplished returners in Becca Haag, who was all-MAC as a sophomore with a .472 average and 41 RBIs.

At first, sophomore Lucy Hoag sports a slugging percentage just a shade under .400. She's hit two of the Muskies' 13 home runs and is one of eight players with double-digit RBIs with 16.

Freshman Kaitlyn Haag has also emerged in the Muskie infield to hit .323 over 93 at-bats.

“Injuries started the ball rolling with having to move some kids around,” the Muskie head coach said. “But then as some maybe struggled a little bit, we’d try and move them around, and eventually a lot of them became more consistent on the offensive side, and they’ve taken over their roles as we’ve really settled into our lineup about the last week and a half.

“We have a lot of young kids on our roster, and there’s a lot of pressure in these late-season games. I’m really proud of them."

The upperclassmen have not only kept the team relaxed but provided some veteran know-how in big spots.

"Playing loose is really important for us," Chalupa, a junior, said. "When we get tense, things tend not to go our way."

As the longest-tenured Muskie, Bree Seaman has seen it all over the past five seasons. Her time in the purple and gold not only is the longest of her teammates but head coach Steve Hopkins as well.

But the senior pitcher didn’t think she’d see Fort Dodge again as a member of the Muskies and certainly couldn’t predict doing so with a bat instead of her arm.

"We knew it wasn't going to be easy," said Bree Seaman, who has a season pitching mark of 19-3. "Coming into the year, I never thought I'd end up being the designated player. But it's just awesome to be able to do my thing and help my team in any way I can."

In Muscatine’s regional final win over Iowa City Liberty, Bree Seaman’s two-out double started a Muskie rally that produced five runs.

After a Kennedy Daugherty home run for IC Liberty in the top of the fourth and scoreless Muscatine bottom, the Lightning were gaining momentum and optimism, and still within striking distance at 4-1.

That optimism swelled for the No. 14 Lightning after getting the first two outs of the fifth with Bree Seaman, the No. 9 hitter, up. The senior, who tallied an RBI sacrifice fly in the third, took a first-pitch strike before lacing a ball to the left field wall.

With the lineup reset, the Muskies’ next five batters reached and the inning culminated in a two-RBI double by Brylee Seaman.

By the end of the fifth, it was 9-1 and the Lightning were left counting the outs until the end of their season while Muscatine fans began looking for hotel rooms in Fort Dodge.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Hopkins said. “I thought in (some games) this season we were a little tight, but I’ve told them that if we play the way we’ve played all season, things will work out for us.”