Muskies get back to state on back of big fifth, Chalupa's pitching

MUSCATINE — The Class 5A third-ranked Muscatine High School softball team turned last season’s hurt into this season’s surprise.

From the beginning of the season, even as a preseason top-five team, the Muskies were careful not to put expectations on the season after losing to Bettendorf at home in the regional final in 2021 after spending a good portion of the season ranked No. 1.

The Muskies are going back to state in 2022 after beating No. 14 Iowa City Liberty at Muscatine’s Kent-Stein Park on Tuesday night in the Region 8 final, 9-1, to clinch a spot at the state tournament in Fort Dodge next week.

“We had such a tough loss last year,” senior Karly Ricketts said. “And we came in with a ton of new starters this year. It feels so good to be going back to state.”

“Even going back to the offseason, spring ball was definitely rough for us,” said senior Bree Seaman. “We did not think we would be standing here right now (going to state). But the work we put in really showed through the season really showed.”

Muscatine (35-4) built a 4-0 lead before the Lightning’s Kennedy Daugherty hit a solo home run in the fourth to get Iowa City Liberty (28-14) on the board.

"When we were up 4-1, I kept telling them that that's not a big enough lead," said Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins. "The girls responded. That five-spot really boosted our confidence and it took a lot of wind out of their sail.

"(IC Liberty) is a good ball club. We talked about having pressure going into this game. We're the only ones who can put pressure on ourselves, but the girls came out relaxed and really did a nice job. I'm so proud of them."

Chalupa (20-2) shut down the Lightning lineup from there.

“We knew we couldn’t let them back in the game,” said Muscatine sophomore Ysabel Lerma, who had a two-RBI base hit in the five-run Muskie fifth. “This is the best thing ever, we knew the whole year that we had people doubting us. So to come out and prove them wrong feels so nice.”

All the Muskies’ fifth-inning runs came with two outs.

A Karly Ricketts base hit drove in the first run of the frame. After the Ricketts hit, Lerma took the next pitch up the middle to score two. Kyleia Salyars then singled to set up a two-RBI blast from sophomore Brylee Seaman, who added an RBI sac fly in the first to score Ricketts for the game’s first score.

Sophomore Lucy Hoag also chipped in an RBI by drawing a bases-loaded walk in the third and Muscatine picked up an Avery Schroeder run on an error.

Although the Daugherty home run was the first Lightning hit, IC Liberty left runners aboard in each of the first two innings.

The Lighting put the first two batters on in the second, before Chalupa retired the next seven batters she faced in order. The all-stater ended with eight strikeouts.

With one out remaining, the junior starting pitcher handed the ball over to Bree Seaman, a senior, who collected a final strikeout on her home field after a five-year varsity career and multiple all-Mississippi Athletic Conference selections.

“It was made even better that I got to end it with a strikeout,” said the senior, who added an RBI sac fly at the plate and started the fifth-inning rally with a double. “We knew this wasn’t going to be an easy game.”

“We had a chip on our shoulder going into this game,” Chalupa said. “We didn’t want that feeling on our home field again. This is where we play. This is where we win. We had a really good warm-up and played Muskie softball. We kept it simple, kept calm and had fun."