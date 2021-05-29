Muskies go from surprise to favorite

MUSCATINE — Muscatine High School was not projected by the softball coaches in the Mississippi Athletic Conference to finish among the top three teams last summer. It secured the league championship.
The Muskies were not expected to go on the road in a regional final and trounce fifth-ranked Iowa City High. They did.
Coach Steve Hopkins' squad was not favored to dethrone defending state champion West Des Moines Valley in the Class 5A state quarterfinals. It did.
"We proved a lot of people wrong last year," senior outfielder Rylie Moss said about the Muskies' 19-4 season. "I don't think people were expecting us at all to do what we did and we earned a lot of respect."
The challenge now is maintaining that level of excellence and possibly taking it a step or two further this summer.
Muscatine has all but one starter back from last season and has added a big bat in senior Avarie Eagle, a Division II Northern State University signee who has concentrated on travel ball the past few seasons.
This year, the Muskies realize they aren't sneaking up on anybody.
Muscatine is the co-league favorite with Davenport Assumption and starts the season ranked second in Class 5A behind Fort Dodge.
"We definitely have a big target on our back," senior shortstop Kaylynn Salyars said. "We know everyone is coming for us and will try its best to knock us down. We have to work harder to protect it."
While 2020 was a resurgent season for the program, its first state tournament trip in six years and first state quarterfinal triumph in nearly two decades, there is still more to achieve.
The season ended with lopsided losses to Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the semifinals and Ankeny Centennial in the third-place contest.
"I've definitely reminded them we have a little bit of business to finish," Hopkins said. "We left something on the table there."
Muscatine has all the ingredients to be a championship contender. The Muskies haven't won a state title since 2000.
Speed: It has three players returning who stole at least 10 bases in a condensed season with Moss, Salyars and Olivia Harmon.
Moss, a University of Iowa signee and the Iowa Quad Cities metro player of the year, batted a 5A-best .624 and recorded six triples. She and Harmon accounted for 67 runs in 23 games.
Power: It launched only 10 long balls last season, but with the arrival of Eagle and another year in the weight room, Hopkins expects that number to spike. Malia Cook and Bree Seaman hit multiple home runs in a shortened season.
"We're definitely stronger," Hopkins said. "We've had eight or nine girls hit home runs in the spring. You can definitely see the strength compared to last year."
Pitching: Muscatine has two first team all-conference pitchers back in Seaman and sophomore Maura Chalupa. Eagle also can log innings in the circle.
The Muskies have placed an emphasis with their pitchers on improving their spin and changing planes to make hitters feel uncomfortable. Hopkins felt his pitching staff surrendered too many home runs last season.
"I've improved my speed and my mindset," Seaman said. "I'm doing a better job of not letting anything get to me. I know I have to do my thing."
Hopkins said at the end of last season consistency had to improve in the circle.
"They were pitching against people much older than them last year," Moss said. "It is easy to doubt yourself. I think you'll see both of them pitch with a lot more confidence and use that to their advantage."
Experience: Muscatine's starting infield will be comprised of three seniors -- Eagle (first base), Salyars (shortstop) and Aricka Ramser (third base) -- along with sophomore Becca Haag (second).
The outfield is all upperclassmen.
Kyleia Salyars is only a sophomore, but she was the team's full-time catcher a season ago.
There is also experience on the bench with Cook, who thrived at times last season as a pinch-hitter.
"The talent is definitely there," Hopkins said. "For us, consistency is the big thing. We can't have a good game one day and turn around and come out flat the next.
"If we approach practice and pregame focused and with a lot of energy, good things are going to happen. If we get too laxed and think things are going to happen just because of what we did last year, that's where we could stumble."
Hopkins doesn't expect the latter to happen.
The Muskies understand they can't let their guard down, especially in a league with four other state-ranked teams in Assumption, Bettendorf, North Scott and Pleasant Valley.
"It is even more critical now that we're completely focused every practice and every game," Moss said. "We have to take what we want because nobody is going to give it to us."