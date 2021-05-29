Muskies go from surprise to favorite

MUSCATINE — Muscatine High School was not projected by the softball coaches in the Mississippi Athletic Conference to finish among the top three teams last summer. It secured the league championship.

The Muskies were not expected to go on the road in a regional final and trounce fifth-ranked Iowa City High. They did.

Coach Steve Hopkins' squad was not favored to dethrone defending state champion West Des Moines Valley in the Class 5A state quarterfinals. It did.

"We proved a lot of people wrong last year," senior outfielder Rylie Moss said about the Muskies' 19-4 season. "I don't think people were expecting us at all to do what we did and we earned a lot of respect."

The challenge now is maintaining that level of excellence and possibly taking it a step or two further this summer.

Muscatine has all but one starter back from last season and has added a big bat in senior Avarie Eagle, a Division II Northern State University signee who has concentrated on travel ball the past few seasons.

This year, the Muskies realize they aren't sneaking up on anybody.

Muscatine is the co-league favorite with Davenport Assumption and starts the season ranked second in Class 5A behind Fort Dodge.