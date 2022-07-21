Muskies, Lancers finish on wins, positioned for greater success in 2023

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Muscatine High School’s softball team earned its best state tournament finish in 21 years Thursday afternoon. North Scott capped its season with a 30th win and a third-place trophy.

Both are positioned for possibly the ultimate prize in 2023.

The Muskies finished off a 37-win campaign with a 6-2 triumph over West Des Moines Valley in the Class 5A third-place contest at the Rogers Sports Complex. Muscatine has third- and fourth-place finishes under coach Steve Hopkins in the past three years.

North Scott upended traditional power and fifth-ranked Carlisle 5-2 in the 4A consolation final to collect its second top-three finish in four seasons.

With eight starters returning next season, including ace pitcher Maura Chalupa, Muscatine likely will start the season ranked among the top three in 5A.

“I expect to see them in the championship game next year,” senior outfielder and all-tournament team selection Karly Ricketts said after a three-hit game in her finale. “All these girls are so talented. They should be in a super-good position to be back here if they work hard. I have all my faith in them.”

Muscatine started the season ranked fourth in 5A but in many ways exceeded expectations. The Muskies lost multiple all-staters from the previous season and plugged many newcomers into prominent spots. They also lost key bat Becca Haag to a shoulder injury.

Still, Muscatine won a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference title.

“Honestly, we didn’t think we would be in this position we’re at in the beginning of the season,” Ricketts said. “Even though we wanted to be in the championship game, third place is awesome.”

While most of the lineup returns, the key in the offseason is developing a second pitcher behind Chalupa, who was also selected to the all-tournament squad. Freshman Jeni Jarrett and eighth-grader Skylar Peterson are the frontrunners to replace Bree Seaman in the circle.

The lineup returns all-conference or all-district players in Mia Molina, Kyleia Salyars and Ysabel Lerma.

“This (year) is a huge building block, but it is not a guarantee,” Hopkins said. “We have to approach it the right way. We have to get in the hitting facility in the offseason and continue to work and keep improving, be more consistent and shore up some of our weaknesses.

“The sky is the limit for this team if they want to reach for it.”

Hopkins understands the Muskies will have a giant target on their backs come next May.

“You work hard to get the bullseye, but it is even harder work to keep the bullseye,” he said. “Through my years of coaching in that position, the kids have to understand your work ethic has to be strong and you have to approach every game like a state championship game.”

North Scott, meanwhile, has no seniors on its roster.

The Lancers, after an uncharacteristic 17-win season in 2021, started the season unranked and improved their win total by 13 with relatively the same team.

"It is insane," shortstop Sydney Skarich said. "We didn't even make it to the regional (championship) last year. We put in so much work during the offseason, and it showed."

Maddy McDermott homered and pitched a four-hitter for the Lancers in the victory over Carlisle. Skarich and Abby Rouse each had a pair of hits.

North Scott figures to be in the preseason top five in 4A come next May.

"The best part about having a target is our conference is as good as it is," coach Holly Hoelting said. "We don't get to coast during the preseason.

"That bullseye is not going to feel as big because we're playing teams in our league that have a bigger bullseye than us."

The MAC arguably could be as strong as it has been next summer.

Muscatine, Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley and North Scott — the top four finishers this year — have just three seniors among them. Assumption, playing for a fifth state title in six years Friday, has six starters returning.

"It just proves," Hoelting said, "we're playing some good softball in the Quad-Cities."