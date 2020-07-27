Muskies oust defending champion, reach first semifinal in 19 years

Kaylynn Salyars had a run-scoring double in the opening inning to get the Muskies on track.

“That was awesome,” Salyars said. “It took the weight off our shoulders.”

Muscatine’s Maura Chalupa and Bree Seaman tag-teamed on a three-hitter. Chalupa, a freshman, worked into the fifth inning before Seaman, a sophomore, came in and finished it off.

“When one is down, the other one picks them up,” Harmon said. “They work together well.”

Seaman was the primary starter during the season. Chalupa has taken over that role since a strong relief outing in the regional semifinal against Linn-Mar.

“It is a credit to Bree because she’s lost that starting spot, but she came in today, did a great job and finished it,” Hopkins said. “We’ve kind of asked them to be that two-headed pitching monster. Right now, we’re confident putting either one out there.”

Muscatine broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the fifth and added another on a wild pitch in the sixth. Aricka Ramser had two hits and a run scored for the Muskies, who pounded out 11 hits.

The Muskies survived despite some mental lapses on the bases.