Muskies sweep top MAC softball honors

Muscatine won its first Mississippi Athletic Conference softball title in seven years this summer. The Muskies swept the league's top two postseason honors.

Outfielder Rylie Moss was selected as the conference's player of the year and Steve Hopkins was recognized as coach of the year.

Moss, a junior center fielder, batted a Class 5A-best .662. She led the MAC in average, runs, hits, triples and on-base percentage.

Muscatine matched Pleasant Valley with a conference-best four first-team selections. Pitchers Bree Seaman and Maura Chalupa and shortstop Kaylynn Salyars joined Moss from Muscatine on the top team.

PV was represented by pitcher Christin Hartman, third baseman Carly Lundry, outfielder Emily Wood and catcher Peggy Klingler, who was placed at utility.

Bettendorf's Emily Rigdon (first base), Maggie Erpelding (outfield) and Sophia Del Vecchio (utility) were first-team choices along with Assumption catcher Anna Wohlers and second baseman Olivia Wardlow.

North Scott and Davenport North each had two on the first team. Outfielder Brooke Kilburg and first baseman Maddy McDermott represented the Lancers while outfielder Yanna Roberts and first baseman Molly Freeman were the Wildcats' selections.