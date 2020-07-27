Muskies sweep top MAC softball honors

Muscatine won its first Mississippi Athletic Conference softball title in seven years this summer. The Muskies swept the league's top two postseason honors.
Outfielder Rylie Moss was selected as the conference's player of the year and Steve Hopkins was recognized as coach of the year.
Moss, a junior center fielder, batted a Class 5A-best .662. She led the MAC in average, runs, hits, triples and on-base percentage.
Muscatine matched Pleasant Valley with a conference-best four first-team selections. Pitchers Bree Seaman and Maura Chalupa and shortstop Kaylynn Salyars joined Moss from Muscatine on the top team.
PV was represented by pitcher Christin Hartman, third baseman Carly Lundry, outfielder Emily Wood and catcher Peggy Klingler, who was placed at utility.
Bettendorf's Emily Rigdon (first base), Maggie Erpelding (outfield) and Sophia Del Vecchio (utility) were first-team choices along with Assumption catcher Anna Wohlers and second baseman Olivia Wardlow.
North Scott and Davenport North each had two on the first team. Outfielder Brooke Kilburg and first baseman Maddy McDermott represented the Lancers while outfielder Yanna Roberts and first baseman Molly Freeman were the Wildcats' selections.
There were four repeat first-team choices in Moss, Wood, Roberts and Del Vecchio.
Hopkins, in his second year of leading the Muskies, has the program in the state semifinals for the first time since 2001.
Mississippi Athletic Conference
All-conference team
First team
Pitcher — Bree Seaman, so., Muscatine; Christin Hartman, sr., Pleasant Valley; Maura Chalupa, fr., Muscatine
Catcher — Anna Wohlers, jr., Assumption
First base — Emily Rigdon, fr., Bettendorf
Second base — Olivia Wardlow, jr., Assumption
Third base — Carly Lundry, sr., Pleasant Valley
Shortstop — Kaylynn Salyars, jr., Muscatine
Outfield — Maggie Erpelding, sr., Bettendorf; Emily Wood, jr., Pleasant Valley; Rylie Moss, sr., Muscatine; Yanna Roberts, jr., Davenport North
Utility — Brooke Kilburg, sr., North Scott; Maddy McDermott, fr., North Scott; Sophia Del Vecchio, jr., Bettendorf; Peggy Klingler, sr., Pleasant Valley; Molly Freeman, sr., Davenport North
Second team
Pitcher — Ryann Cheek, jr., North Scott; Drew Lewis, sr., North Scott; Sophia Lindquist, jr., Pleasant Valley
Catcher — Casy Mandrell, sr., Clinton
First base — Kaitlyn Drish, jr., Pleasant Valley
Second base — Breanna Newton, sr., Bettendorf
Third base — Carlie Sammon, sr., Assumption
Shortstop — Jessi Clemons, 8th, Pleasant Valley
Outfield — Olivia Harmon, jr., Muscatine; Lauren Loken, jr., Assumption; Ashley Smith, so., Davenport West; Merin Crowder, fr., Davenport Central
Utility — Sam Lee, sr., North Scott; Alexis Mulvehill, sr., Bettendorf; Morgan Newmyer, jr., Davenport North; Breanna Caffery, so., Bettendorf
Honorable mention
Assumption — Maddie Loken, Katie Andersen, Helen Sons
Bettendorf — Madison Temple, Emma Dennison, Olivia Anderson
Clinton — Madison Meggenberg, Lauren Brennan, Amber Lee
Davenport Central — Ella Hickenbottom, Brynn Davis, Emma Arguello
Davenport North — Lexie Carstens, Cristal Baker, Layla Muhammad
Davenport West — Kaylynn Sparks, Abbey Smith, Kaitlyn Powell
Muscatine — Aricka Ramser, Becca Haag, Kyleia Salyars
North Scott — Rachel Anderson, Taylor Robertson, Sydney Skarich
Pleasant Valley — Addie Menke, Jessi Meyer, Regan Hassel
Player of the year — Rylie Moss, Muscatine
Coach of the year — Steve Hopkins, Muscatine
