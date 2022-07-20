Mustangs have too much firepower for Lancers

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Maddy McDermott navigated her way through Dallas Center-Grimes’ high-powered lineup once Wednesday afternoon.

The top-ranked hitting team in Class 4A made certain it didn’t happen again.

Third-ranked DCG erupted for nine runs and 10 hits in the fourth and fifth innings to handle North Scott 9-3 in a state semifinal at the Rogers Sports Complex.

“They’re the best team I’ve seen not hit it at people,” North Scott coach Holly Hoelting said. “We’ve had teams hit it really hard and in play every inning, but they hit it into gaps, hit it to the fence and in-between people. That’s tough to do consistently.

“There is not many places you can pitch them where they’re not going to hit it.”

DCG (35-6) plays top-ranked Winterset for the championship at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Eighth-ranked North Scott (29-11) faces Carlisle in the third-place contest at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Lancers, in the semifinals for the third time in four seasons, surged in front with a three-run third inning.

McDermott reached on an infield error to plate a run, and eighth-grader Adalynn Johnson followed with a two-run double.

“Knowing that I hit that for my team and knowing that I produced for my team felt amazing,” Johnson said.

McDermott yielded only two hits in the first three frames against the Mustangs.

It spiraled out of control in the fourth.

Aubrey Johansen lofted a pop up that North Scott second baseman Rylie Robertson lost in the sun. That was the only cheap hit.

Reese Burke, Bella Mulder and Macee Reiling followed with hard-hit singles to score two runs. Then No. 9 hitter, Olivia Huston, clobbered a 1-2 pitch from McDermott over the fence in center for a three-run homer, just out of the reach of center fielder Carley Bredar.

“That’s the difference between our team this year and past teams,” DCG coach Steve Schlafke said. “We’ve had some good hitting teams, but not like this up and down the lineup.

“(Olivia) is batting in that spot for a reason. She’s fast, good and can really swing it.”

The Mustangs, who have won 15 straight and 25 of their last 26, added on in the fifth. Addison Lyddon roped a run-scoring double and Mulder connected for a two-run homer.

A three-run lead quickly turned into a six-run deficit for the Lancers.

“We knew they were a good hitting team,” McDermott said. “They just hit the ball a lot better after seeing me once.”

DCG finished with 13 hits, including four from Johansen and three from Mulder. The Mustangs have scored seven runs or more in 11 consecutive games.

“We have not seen a team hit the ball like that in a while,” Johnson said. “It is hard because you get the momentum going and then it goes downhill. It is hard to reach back up.”

North Scott mustered only four hits in the game against Johansen, only one after the third inning.

“She had very good spin on the ball,” Johnson said.

“We knew she was going to pitch in and out, but we didn’t commit to swing at the pitch we wanted to swing at,” Hoelting said. “We started chasing some things we weren’t supposed to chase. Our pitch selection from the ADM game (Monday) to today wasn’t the same.”

The Lancers have an opportunity for a 30th win and a third-place trophy in the season finale Thursday.

“It is important,” McDermott said. “We need to keep the same mental game and just stay focused.”

It can serve as a launching pad for next season as North Scott returns everybody.

“With how solid we were this year and not a single person leaving, I’ve got to make sure my expectations are where they’re supposed to be for this group,” Hoelting said. “We could be the No. 1 team in the state (next year) if they work, so I’ve got to readjust my thinking because we’ve always been the team trying to get up there.

“How are we going to stay up there and compete with those top seeds all year long and not just in the postseason? I’m excited about this group.”