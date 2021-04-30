Narup helps lead Leafs into WB6 debut season

Among those moving up through the pipeline is senior pitcher Anna Narup, who gained some experience two years ago when senior ace Delaney Ostrowski battled through injuries. Narup has made that work pay by posting all of the wins in the Leafs' 4-0 start, including a five-inning perfect game in a 10-0 victory over Riverdale.

"Like others before them, our kids this year have been waiting their turn," said Mitchell. "It sure would've been nice for them to have gotten experience last year, but the two weeks we had them (before the season was canceled), they benefited from good leadership from our seniors.

"We prepared Anna to be more or less the ace of our staff last year. This year, we'll rely on two of our juniors, Maya Bieneman and Lauren Johnsen, to give her some pitching support."

In joining the Western Big 6, Geneseo and Sterling bring their respective legacies — 13 regional championships, five sectional titles and a trip to the 2A state quarterfinals in 2001 for the Maple Leafs; 12 regional crowns, three sectional titles and a pair of 3A state appearances (fourth in 2013, third in '14) for the Golden Warriors — to a league filled with winning softball tradition.