Narup leads Lady Leafs to regional-opening softball victory

GENESEO — In the words of Geneseo High School softball coach Pat Mitchell, the biggest thing his squad knew about Rochelle prior to Wednesday's IHSA Class 3A regional opener was its won-loss record.
As it turned out, the sixth-seeded Lady Hubs gave the third-seeded Lady Leafs a battle behind the pitching of senior Bella Lodico. However, the Leafs' senior ace Anna Narup rose to the challenge with her left arm and her bat to help Geneseo extend its season.
In addition to spinning a two-hit shutout with no walks and 11 strikeouts, Narup drove in both of the Leafs' runs with a two-out single in the bottom of the fourth inning as Geneseo prevailed 2-0 at the J.F. Edwards Complex.
"Coach Mitch always says to act like each team is the hardest team we're going to play," said Narup (15-1). "We came out here today with that mentality."
That mentality enabled the Leafs (20-4) to survive the challenge from Rochelle (6-11) and set up a third matchup with Western Big 6 Conference rival and league champion Rock Island today at 4:30 p.m. at Frances Willard Field with a regional championship on the line.
"We're really looking forward to Rock Island, but we know they'll want it just as bad as us," said Narup. "We've got to show up and be ready."
During the regular season, the Lady Leafs split their two meetings with the Lady Rocks (21-5). Rock Island won 4-1 just over a week ago at the site of today's rubber match.
"Getting a win against them earlier in the season, we know it's possible for us to beat Rock Island," said Geneseo junior catcher Maya Bieneman, who went 2-for-3 in Wednesday's victory. "Also, we feel like going there and knowing what it's like take some of the pressure off."
After Narup and Lodico (4-8) exchanged three scoreless innings, Geneseo looked poised for a breakthrough when it put runners on first and second with just one out in the last of the fourth. However, a Lodico strikeout had the Lady Hubs just one out away from keeping it a 0-0 game.
Lodico got ahead 1-2 on Narup, but the Leafs' standout got her pitch and lashed a single to left to score Jaelyn Lambin and Robyn Nelms to break the ice.
Narup retired the first 13 batters she faced before Addie Friestad's one-out double in the top of the fifth ended her perfect game bid. In the sixth, a Morgan Smardo single was followed by an error and a double steal had the tying runs at second and third, but Narup struck out Jordan Dickey to end the Rochelle rally.
"I was thinking about (being perfect), but I wasn't too disappointed," Narup said of Friestad's hit. "I knew we'd still find a way to win. We were talking on the mound, and we just had to buckle down, keep our foot on the gas and keep on going."
After surviving Wednesday's challenge, Mitchell feels his club will be ready for today's title-game showdown.
"From here on out, it's survival of the fittest," he said. "We didn't know anything (about Rochelle) other than they had six wins. Their girl pitched well, so you've got to tip your cap to them.
"This was a good game for us to have. I'd rather play this than have a 15-0 game before going to play Rock Island."