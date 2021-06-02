Narup leads Lady Leafs to regional-opening softball victory

"Getting a win against them earlier in the season, we know it's possible for us to beat Rock Island," said Geneseo junior catcher Maya Bieneman, who went 2-for-3 in Wednesday's victory. "Also, we feel like going there and knowing what it's like take some of the pressure off."

After Narup and Lodico (4-8) exchanged three scoreless innings, Geneseo looked poised for a breakthrough when it put runners on first and second with just one out in the last of the fourth. However, a Lodico strikeout had the Lady Hubs just one out away from keeping it a 0-0 game.

Lodico got ahead 1-2 on Narup, but the Leafs' standout got her pitch and lashed a single to left to score Jaelyn Lambin and Robyn Nelms to break the ice.

Narup retired the first 13 batters she faced before Addie Friestad's one-out double in the top of the fifth ended her perfect game bid. In the sixth, a Morgan Smardo single was followed by an error and a double steal had the tying runs at second and third, but Narup struck out Jordan Dickey to end the Rochelle rally.

"I was thinking about (being perfect), but I wasn't too disappointed," Narup said of Friestad's hit. "I knew we'd still find a way to win. We were talking on the mound, and we just had to buckle down, keep our foot on the gas and keep on going."