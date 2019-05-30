Lea Nelson’s softball bucket list was nearly empty, but she needed one final thing.
In the senior outfielder’s five years playing for the Davenport Assumption softball team, she had yet to hit a home run.
Nelson had double the fun Thursday night.
A three-run blast in the first game and a solo shot in the nightcap provided the power for the Class 3A top-ranked Knights in their 16-8, 6-0 Mississippi Athletic Conference twinbill sweep over Class 4A ninth-ranked Burlington at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex.
“I came into this season hoping to just get one,” Nelson said. “It was nice to get two. People know me as a bunter or maybe a singles hitter, so it was nice to gain my confidence, get that home run.
“To do it again was amazing.”
Her first home run dinged a pole in left field as she ran around the bases with her hands in the air. The second one went just under the scoreboard.
Nelson was in disbelief afterwards.
“I was kind of shocked,” she said. “When the second one went over, I was just as shocked.”
Knights head coach Ron Ferrill had always believed she had the power in her.
“Nobody’s viewed her that way,” Ferrill said. “She has power for unorthodox reasons. Not because she’s super strong, she has the fastest hands that I’ve ever seen.”
Ferrill admitted afterwards he was worried against Burlington, a team that in his eyes can win the conference with the talent they posses.
“We were very scared of Burlington,” he said. “I’m extremely happy. It gives us a little wiggle room, it gives us a mistake down the road that we can still survive.”
Assumption (5-0, 2-0 MAC) exploded offensively in the opener against Greyhounds ace Makaylin Powers and No. 2 pitcher Alivia Fawcett, scoring five runs in the third and fourth innings to jump ahead 11-0
Anna Wohlers registered the big blow in the third with a bases-clearing double to make it 4-0. Nelson’s long ball came in the fourth, upping the lead to 10-0.
Eight of the nine batters recorded at least a hit in Game 1. The Knights also had eight walks against three Greyhound pitchers.
“When they were missing, we knew we had to take charge and bounce on those pitches, and that’s exactly what we did,” Nelson said.
Burlington (2-2, 0-2) mounted a comeback when Libby Madden relieved Knights ace Alli Timmons.
Powers and Fawcett each had 2-run singles in the 8-run fifth inning to trim their deficit to three runs. Adessa Brandenburg and Mackenzie Blythe also had RBI base hits in the frame.
Timmons, an Iowa recruit, came back into the circle to stop the rally.
“We still need to get innings out of Libby,” Ferrill said. “She pitched good enough to get out of that only giving up one or two runs. Once we made a couple of mistakes, then she pressed herself and over attacked the zone.”
Lauren Loken earned her first varsity win in the nightcap, pitching six innings and allowing two hits. The sophomore threw 86 pitches and struck out three batters.
She worked around back-to-back walks in the third with two strikeouts and a pop out. In the sixth, she used a 5-4 double play and fly out to keep the shutout intact.
“When you get in trouble from a pitching mindset, all you want to do is start aiming and start throwing harder,” Loken said. “That tends sometimes to make it worse. That’s when you get back to the basics.”
Ferrill believes she’s just tapping into her potential as a pitcher.
“She could be one of the best unknown pitchers in the state,” he said. “She is truly, truly nasty. I’m real proud of her performance.”
The Knights gave her an early lead with four runs in the bottom of the first. Olivia Wardlow scored on an error, Gracie Jayvek plated two runs with a single and Paige Madden had an RBI double.
Loken hopes to turn into a reliable No. 2 pitcher for the Knights.
“I would love to be,” she said. “It’s hard throwing seven innings a game and come back in to throw more, even harder. I would love to give her a time to relax.”