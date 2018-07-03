Heading into the spring, Ron Ferrill really felt Lea Nelson had the capabilities to be an all-conference performer for his softball team.
Nelson spent considerable time in the offseason correcting some flaws in her swing. But when the season commenced, Nelson was in a walking boot after sustaining a stress fracture during track season.
It has been a slow process getting back into the swing of things for the speedy Davenport Assumption outfielder.
If Tuesday night was a preview of things to come in the postseason, Nelson could be a viable weapon at the top of the Knights' lineup.
Nelson roped a run-scoring triple in the first inning and added a bunt single later in the game to power Class 3A top-ranked Assumption to a 7-0 win over Northeast in a regional quarterfinal at the St. Vincent Complex.
"I think tonight showed she's on the verge of potentially getting back to where she could be, a game-changing player on both sides," Ferrill said. "Everybody knows she's fast and can cover an entire outfield, but she really advanced with her bat in the offseason.
"The minute she got hurt, she wasn't able to work on hitting and she resorted back to some old habits."
Hannah Kelley allowed just one hit over five innings and Allie Timmons struck out all six hitters she faced in two innings of relief to move the defending state champions into Friday's home semifinal against Dyersville Beckman.
"It is a little different this year," senior Olivia Allen said. "We know there is a huge target and a bunch of teams out there wanting to get us and say they beat the defending state champs.
"We can't take anyone for granted. We have to come with high energy because we realize we are a team that is highly sought after."
Nelson felt some discomfort in her right foot around the Drake Relays in late April. She powered through the track season before doctors diagnosed it a stress fracture the Monday after the state meet.
The junior returned to action on June 18 against Davenport West.
"It was really difficult at first," Nelson said. "I tried to stay after and my teammates were awesome helping me get extra reps with fly balls and in the (batting) cage.
"I finally feel I'm getting my rhythm back. Hopefully it can stay."
After Olivia Wardlow led off with a single in the first, Nelson laced a triple into right-center, a ball that carried to the warning track.
"I've been struggling a little bit with hitting, so that triple was huge," Nelson said. "It got our team excited and got me real confident."
Allen and Carlie Sammon each had two hits and drove in a pair of runs.
It was more than enough for the Knights' pitching staff.
Kelley struck out six and yielded just a first-inning single to Casidy Dondiego. Timmons stifled the Rebels with her riseball.
"We knew it was going to be difficult, but we all had faith we could at least do a good job," Dondiego said. "We did fight a good fight."
It was the final game for two Northeast seniors -- Natalie Spooner and Dondiego. In fact, it was Dondiego's last softball game. She's attending Kirkwood Community College in the fall but softball isn't in the equation.
"It is kind of sad but a relief," she said. "I've always stressed over softball, so now I can just let it go. I did have a lot of fun playing it."
Assumption hasn't met Beckman yet this season. Beckman knocked off West Delaware 4-1 on Tuesday.
"There is pressure with every game," Allen said, "but we do a good job of handling that and not letting it get to our heads."