Nigey, Assumption softball cap strong week with doubleheader sweep of North

The way the Assumption softball team’s offense has been playing the last week, it’s no wonder senior pitcher Bella Nigey has brought plenty of confidence into the circle.

Nigey picked up two more wins in a MAC doubleheader sweep of Davenport North on Thursday night as the Knights won 13-0 in five innings and 13-0 in three innings.

She and Abby Odean combined for a no-hitter in the opener before another start and win in the nightcap.

Davenport North IGCA Hall of Fame volleyball coach Amy Baker threw out the night’s first pitch as she was recognized for her achievements on the 50th anniversary of Title IX being passed.

After the sweep, Nigey improved to 13-2 on the season after going 8-0 this last week. Her only losses are a 5-4 defeat to Pleasant Valley and 1-0 loss to North Scott.

State-ranked Assumption (20-6, 7-5 Mississippi Athletic Conference) has won 11 of its last 12 games.

Nigey said she and the team’s focus has increased in recent weeks and the offense has started to fire on all cylinders.

“We have no holes in our lineup anymore and I’m really proud of our girls for working hard,” the University of Toledo softball commit said. “To come out and know that we have a big lead, I have to stay focused. Anything can happen, but knowing we have that lead and I have this almost flawless defense behind me, it really keeps me going strong.”

Assumption had 17 hits in Game 1 as seven girls had at least two hits. Nigey had three singles and an RBI and Callie Miller went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a home run short of the cycle.

Nigey said she has had the same approach recently in the circle. She struck out five and walked one in four innings in the opener as the team led 1-0 after one.

“Just pound the zone,” she said. “Make sure my stuff is moving, hit my spots and kind of keep these batters off balance.”

The plan was effective as she did not allow a hit against the Wildcats on Friday between the two games. North had two hits in Game 2.

Assumption sent all nine to plate and led 4-0 after one in Game 2 before its first eight batters reached in the second inning. The Knights scored nine runs and sent 13 batters to the plate in the frame.

Leadoff hitter Jessie Wardlow went 3-for-3 with three doubles and three runs scored in Game 2 and Sydney Roe was 2-for-2 with four RBIs. Izzy Krogman also had a two-run home run, Nigey had three RBIs and Helen Sons had three RBIs. Assumption had seven doubles in the nightcap.

“We’ve been working really hard in the cages,” Wardlow said. “We had rough hitting sessions at some points, but we finally picked it up and got it together and I think it all came together tonight.”

Wardlow had a two-run triple in the opener as her speed was once again on display.

“I just want to get on to help my team win,” she said. “I think we’re at a pretty good spot. We’re on a pretty good winning streak.”

The night could not have gone much smoother for Assumption outside of Molly Roe taking a line drive off her forearm in relief during Game 2

“She’s a really tough kid and she was in a lot of pain,” Assumption coach Ron Ferrill said. “But I saw her handling things and carrying gear with both hands coming out so I think it’s a pretty good sign.”

Ferrill said the team responded after a 4-3 Game 2 loss to Burlington Wednesday night.

“Much better approaches,” he said. “They looked good.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.