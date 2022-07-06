Nigey, Knights start postseason in perfect fashion

Bella Nigey had a memorable Wednesday.

She signed a national letter of intent to continue her softball career at DePaul University this fall. She reached base all three times and drove in two runs for Assumption High School in its Class 3A regional opener against Anamosa.

And oh, yeah, she pitched a perfect game.

Nigey retired all 15 batters she faced as Class 3A second-ranked Assumption cruised past Anamosa 10-0 in five innings in its postseason opener at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex.

“Last year being my first year playing a lot of varsity, it was super new to me and I had a super strong offense that kept me going,” Nigey said. “This year with the girls we have left, it is really important to stay really focused, not take any pitches off or have any letdowns.”

Assumption (32-8) scored four runs in the first inning, including a run-scoring single from Sydney Roe and a two-run hit by Nigey. It added two more runs in the third, one in the fourth and ended the game with a three-run fifth.

The Knights, seeking a fifth state championship in six seasons, play host to Independence (12-24) in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday.

“We were ready,” said junior Helen Sons, who had two hits for the Knights. “The postseason is the most fun part of the season. I liked how disciplined we were at the start.”

About the only negative for the Knights was senior shortstop Maddie Loken leaving the game. Loken was hit by a pitch in the arm the opening inning, stayed in the game for two more innings and then departed.

Assumption coach Ron Ferrill did not know the severity of it, but said it was swollen and Loken was having pain up and down her arm.

“That would be pretty devastating to the team because she’s a huge factor for us,” Ferrill said. “It could have just hit the nerve or it could have chipped something. We won’t know until (Thursday).”

The Knights had nothing to worry about with Nigey in the circle.

The right-hander struck out eight and had only one ball leave the infield. She never went to a three-ball count on any Anamosa batter in the game.

“Keeping the batters off balance and up in the zone was big,” she said. “We came in knowing that we could get some girls chasing, so we worked hard up in the zone.”

Nigey originally signed a letter of intent to continue her softball career at Toledo, but changes in the coaching staff this offseason resulted in her asking for a release from her scholarship.

At a graduation party with former Assumption standout Anna Wohlers, who just concluded her freshman season at DePaul, Wohlers mentioned the possibility of the Blue Demons having an opening or two on their pitching staff.

Wohlers put in a word with the DePaul coaches. After taking a tour at the DePaul campus with Wohlers, Nigey committed late last month and then signed a letter of intent Wednesday.

“Anna is by far one of my favorite catchers to play with,” Nigey said. “We’re a really good duo and work well together. I’m excited to play at the next level with her.”

First, Nigey wants another run at a state championship. For that to happen, it starts with her in the circle as she’s 20-3 and has an ERA below 1 this season.

“She’s grown the most in the last two weeks,” Ferrill said. “At times, she over-challenges in situations. When she’s throwing her best stuff and she’s making people chase and making people think, she’s really hard to beat.

“A lot of times when she gets ahead in the count, she’ll over-attack the zone and that’s when she gets hurt the most on 0-2 or 1-2 counts. She’s done much better in the last couple of weeks.”

That, coupled with Assumption’s success at the plate — seven hits, four walks, two hit by pitches and capitalizing on three errors — made for a very short postgame talk from Ferrill.

“We’re playing very well right now,” he said. “There have been times this year we’ve played really well and then we have letdowns. The fact we’re in the postseason I hope eliminates that.

“If we have the general approach and energy like we did today on offense and defense, we’re going to be very tough to beat. If we don’t, we’re going to beat ourselves.”