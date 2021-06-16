Nigey leads Assumption to sweep of Davenport North

Bella Nigey was in a position she hadn't encountered much this season.
The Davenport Assumption pitcher was tasked with trying to save the game for Leah Maro with the Knights holding a precarious three-run lead going into the sixth inning of the second game of a conference doubleheader against Davenport North.
After giving up a double, single and two walks and a run, Nigey put out the fire by striking out two of North’s best hitters with the bases loaded to help secure an eventual 6-3 victory.
The win helped Assumption complete the sweep at the St. Vincent Center and move to 9-1 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play. The Knights (17-1 overall) had taken the first game, 10-1.
Nigey had little trouble in that contest, but the feisty Wildcats (11-9, 4-6) were more in tune with her the second time they faced her in the sixth. North already owns one stunning comeback this season, after scoring four runs in the seventh inning last week to take down top-ranked Muscatine.
Nigey got a groundout to lead off the sixth, but Lauren Durst doubled and Maya Beasley singled to get things going. Nigey walked Yanna Roberts and then walked in a run when she could not find the strike zone against Kenzie Tronnes.
Assumption’s lead had shrunk to 5-3 with No. 3 and 4 hitters Morgan Newmyer and McKenna Rebarcak coming to the plate. The tension, possibly for the first time this season, was there.
“Not very much this season, no,” Nigey said about the circumstances. “I just had to stay relaxed and calm and pitch precisely where I wanted to. I had to work hard every pitch. I know I have a great defense behind me and if I were to let up, they were going to make the plays for me.”
Nigey battled with Newmyer, who was fighting through a sore back in both games, for nine pitches before finally getting the senior to go after a changeup to get the strikeout. Rebarcak fouled off several pitches from Nigey as well with two outs but eventually missed on a similar pitch that got Newmyer.
“I had to keep them off balance and work the zone a lot, and it worked out in my favor. I had not thrown either one of them that pitch (the changeup) much in the first game,” Nigey said.
The Knights added an insurance run in the sixth when Olivia Wardlow scored on a wild pitch, and Nigey set down the Wildcats in order in the seventh, getting a pair of strikeouts and the save. Maro struck out three in five innings of work to get the win.
Anna Wohlers led the offensive attack in the first game, hitting a two-run homer and adding a two-run single to finish with four RBIs. Wohlers hit her eighth home run in the second game, as well, this time a solo shot.
Sydney Roe also hit a home run for the Knights in the first game while Libby Madden, Olivia Wardlow, Helen Sons and Izzy Krogman also drove in runs for the winners. North scored its lone run in the first game on an error.
Rebarcak drove in two runs for the visitors in the second game to go with Tronnes’ RBI walk. Krogman, Lauren Loken, Maddie Loken and Sons all had RBIs in the second game for the Knights. Nigey allowed just one hit in the first game and struck out 14.
Still, North coach Doug Beasley said he was pleased with his team’s effort against one of the best teams in the state. North only trailed 3-1 in the first game before Assumption scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth.
“We were right there in both games and we just could not come back,” he said. “But I was proud of how we battled, and I thought they responded well in the second game, even after how the first game ended.”