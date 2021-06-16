Nigey leads Assumption to sweep of Davenport North

“Not very much this season, no,” Nigey said about the circumstances. “I just had to stay relaxed and calm and pitch precisely where I wanted to. I had to work hard every pitch. I know I have a great defense behind me and if I were to let up, they were going to make the plays for me.”

Nigey battled with Newmyer, who was fighting through a sore back in both games, for nine pitches before finally getting the senior to go after a changeup to get the strikeout. Rebarcak fouled off several pitches from Nigey as well with two outs but eventually missed on a similar pitch that got Newmyer.

“I had to keep them off balance and work the zone a lot, and it worked out in my favor. I had not thrown either one of them that pitch (the changeup) much in the first game,” Nigey said.

The Knights added an insurance run in the sixth when Olivia Wardlow scored on a wild pitch, and Nigey set down the Wildcats in order in the seventh, getting a pair of strikeouts and the save. Maro struck out three in five innings of work to get the win.

Anna Wohlers led the offensive attack in the first game, hitting a two-run homer and adding a two-run single to finish with four RBIs. Wohlers hit her eighth home run in the second game, as well, this time a solo shot.