Nigey pitches Knights into 3A state championship game

FORT DODGE, Iowa — One hit was enough.

“I would have never guessed that,” Assumption High School softball coach Ron Ferrill admitted.

Helen Sons ripped a double off the right-field fence in the fourth inning and Class 3A second-ranked Assumption converted it into a run and a 1-0 win over third-ranked Williamsburg in a state semifinal Wednesday evening at the Rogers Sports Complex.

Assumption pitcher and DePaul University signee Bella Nigey spun a two-hit gem with seven strikeouts in a game that lasted 88 minutes.

“I stayed focused and kept tunnel vision the whole time knowing it was going to be loud, it was going to be crazy and it was going to be a super-close game,” Nigey said. “That one was really special.”

It sets up a rematch of last year’s championship game at 2:30 p.m. Friday between No. 1 Mount Vernon (35-4) and Assumption (36-8). The Knights rallied a year ago to prevail 10-5 and are seeking their fifth title in six years.

“We’re so ready to defend our title,” Nigey said.

Williamsburg ended Assumption’s quest for a state four-peat two years ago in the semifinals. The Knights did not forget.

“It was talked about a lot,” Sons said. “When we lost to this team two years ago, it lit a fire under us and we wanted to get some redemption. It gave us more motivation.

"We didn't want to let them get us again."

Sons turned on Williamsburg ace Peyton Driscoll’s 0-1 pitch in the fourth inning for a double, just about a foot from a home run.

“It was a little high and a little inside,” Sons said. “That’s the pitch I’m always looking for, so I was just aggressive and swung at it. I’m happy it went as far as it did.”

Ferrill said the Knights game-planned for Driscoll to come inside on their left-handed hitters.

"Helen doesn't try to pull, but we wanted to pull hard with our lefties," Ferrill said. "Helen sat on that pitch and drove it perfectly. It couldn't have been drawn any better."

Sydney Roe launched a fly ball to deep left field and Sons tagged up. She just beat the throw into third base and then was lifted for pinch-runner Kelsie Hearne.

Hearne scored on Maddie Loken’s sacrifice fly to center.

“I knew I just needed to hit the ball to the outfield,” Loken said.

Mission accomplished, and Nigey made it hold up.

The right-hander stifled a Williamsburg squad which came in on a 12-game win streak and had averaged about 7.5 runs per contest in that span.

Williamsburg (33-11) had a runner reach second base in the first inning, but Nigey extinguished the threat with back-to-back strikeouts. The Raiders had runners at first and second in the third, but a line out erased that chance.

In the last four innings, Williamsburg mustered just one hit and was shutout for just the second time this season. The other came against Muscatine on June 18.

“That was probably the best game I’ve ever seen (Bella) pitch,” Ferrill said.

Ferrill said Nigey had a “B-minus or C-plus” performance in the 12-2 quarterfinal win over Ballard on Tuesday.

“She showed today why she’s a Division I commit,” Ferrill noted.

Nigey was effective at mixing pitches and working both sides of the plate. She utilized her drop ball and changeup frequently to keep the Raiders at bay.

“My biggest thing was not to take a pitch off knowing it was going to be a close game,” Nigey said. “I couldn’t give up any big hits, and my defense was so solid behind me.”

Allie Casel made a running catch in the gap in right-center in the third. Callie Miller, who didn’t become a staple at third base until midway in the season, had two diving stops to her left to prevent hits. Roe threw out a baserunner stealing.

“Bella was outstanding, untouchable,” Sons said. “She comes to the field every time wanting to do well for us, and we want to reciprocate that same energy."

Nigey (24-3) has pitched four shutouts in five postseason games.

"She knew how important this game was to her and to our team," Loken said. "She really wanted to pitch her best game. She pitched great."