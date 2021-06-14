Nigey's emergence helps Assumption sweep PV in twinbill

Injuries hindered Bella Nigey’s progress the past two seasons in the pitching circle. A muscle tear in her arm and a broken rib ended her summer prematurely last season.
Nigey couldn’t throw for four to five months.
The junior has returned and been the backbone of the Class 3A top-ranked Davenport Assumption softball team’s pitching staff this season.
Nigey picked up a pair of wins Monday night as Assumption swept 5A 10th-ranked Pleasant Valley 6-1 and 10-3 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader at the PV Complex.
“(The injuries) put me a little behind, but with a lot of work in the offseason and in the weight room, I really proved to myself I could be out here with the rest of my team,” she said.
With the two victories, Nigey is 9-0 on the season and has an ERA below 1. She was 3-2 with an ERA of 3.46 last year.
“Bella is one of the best pitchers in the state,” Assumption coach Ron Ferrill said. “She has battled a few injuries for a couple of years, but she’s healthy now and showing people what she’s capable of doing.
“She’s still learning some lessons about pitching, just stuff she didn’t get a chance to learn the last few years sitting out. She’s extremely smart and keeps learning.”
Nigey pitched five shutout innings in the opener. She came back and allowed just two earned runs in five innings in the nightcap, both in the opening inning.
“I felt really good tonight,” Nigey said. “(PV) is a very experienced, very quick up and down the lineup.”
She had plenty of help.
No. 9 hitter Katie Anderson was on base every time in the doubleheader. She was 2-for-2 with a walk in the opener and 3-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch in Game 2.
“A lot of people see the No. 9 spot as a weak spot, but I take it as my role and I embrace it,” Anderson said. “My teammates do a great job of getting us going early in the batting order.”
Anna Wohlers, a DePaul softball recruit, smacked two home runs and Lauren Loken went deep once in the opener to fuel the Knights (15-1, 7-1 MAC).
The Knights had 13 hits in the nightcap, including a six-run fifth inning to snatch a 7-2 lead. Wohlers had the go-ahead hit with a two-run double.
“They’re a really good team and do about everything well,” PV coach Jose Lara said. “They’re good hitters, very seasoned and battle-tested. I tip my hat to them.”
Nigey said there is plenty of motivation for the Knights, who had their run of three state championships end in the state semifinals last year to Williamsburg.
Assumption has positioned itself well for a MAC title. It trails league-leading Bettendorf by a game, but the Bulldogs still have doubleheaders left against Assumption, Muscatine and PV.
“We’re very encouraged, very determined to get to the state tournament and redeem ourselves from last year,” Nigey said. “A conference championship would be something extra.”
Other than a split with 5A top-ranked Muscatine, Assumption has navigated every challenge so far. Ferrill is particularly encouraged to go 3-1 in road games against Muscatine and PV. The Spartans were coming off four wins over the weekend against state-ranked opponents.
“Any time you come to PV and get two wins, you’re doing something pretty good,” Ferrill said. “We’re more than happy where we’re at right now.”
PV, meanwhile, is still a work in progress according to Lara.
All-stater Emily Wood had two hits in each game, including her first home run of the season, but the Spartans (13-5, 4-4) were undone by three Assumption homers and six errors in the twinbill.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Lara said. “We’re still ironing things out. The good thing is, playing Assumption, Johnston and Muscatine, it gives us a lot to work on. We go back to the white board, come back and clean it up a little bit.”