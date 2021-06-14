Nigey's emergence helps Assumption sweep PV in twinbill

Assumption has positioned itself well for a MAC title. It trails league-leading Bettendorf by a game, but the Bulldogs still have doubleheaders left against Assumption, Muscatine and PV.

“We’re very encouraged, very determined to get to the state tournament and redeem ourselves from last year,” Nigey said. “A conference championship would be something extra.”

Other than a split with 5A top-ranked Muscatine, Assumption has navigated every challenge so far. Ferrill is particularly encouraged to go 3-1 in road games against Muscatine and PV. The Spartans were coming off four wins over the weekend against state-ranked opponents.

“Any time you come to PV and get two wins, you’re doing something pretty good,” Ferrill said. “We’re more than happy where we’re at right now.”

PV, meanwhile, is still a work in progress according to Lara.

All-stater Emily Wood had two hits in each game, including her first home run of the season, but the Spartans (13-5, 4-4) were undone by three Assumption homers and six errors in the twinbill.