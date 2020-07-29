No. 2 Kennedy overpowers Muscatine

No. 8 Muscatine (19-3) was shut out for the first time all season. The Muskies managed four hits, two coming from conference player of the year Rylie Moss, but were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position against Kinney.

Kinney, a Nebraska recruit, struck out seven, hit two and walked one. With a fastball in the mid- to upper-60s, Muscatine players admitted afterward Kinney’s velocity was “by far” the fastest they had seen all summer.

“We don’t see that type of pitching,” Hopkins said. “She’s a great talent. Kennedy has (seven) seniors and they’re a lot older than we are. It was a tough game, and we did not match up well.”

Kennedy capitalized on two infield errors in the second inning. No. 8 hitter Sam Scheck laced a two-out single past Aricka Ramser at third base to plate the first run.

The Cougars tacked on three with the two home runs in the third and put away the game with a five-run sixth against Maura Chalupa and Bree Seaman.

Muscatine got Kinney out in the fourth, but elected to pitch to her in the sixth with two on and one out. She hit a missile that went beyond the fence, over a second fence and at least three-fourths the way up an evergreen tree. It was estimated to be at least 280 feet.