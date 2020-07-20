No. 2 Knights overwhelm Comets in regional final

They used small ball early. They flexed their muscles late.
Behind a versatile and aggressive offense, coupled with a dazzling performance from freshman Leah Maro in the circle, the quest for a state championship four-peat is very much alive for Davenport Assumption's softball program.
Powered by a six-run first inning, where only two balls left the infield, second-ranked Assumption cruised past seventh-ranked West Liberty 10-0 in five innings Monday night in a Class 3A regional final at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex.
“Our confidence level is through the roof,” senior third baseman Carlie Sammon said. “We’re going into Fort Dodge knowing we’ve been there and done that, but we’re not going to take our foot off the gas. We’re going to keep pushing toward that fourth title.”
Assumption (19-5) advanced to the state tournament in Fort Dodge for the fifth consecutive season.
The Knights outscored their three regional opponents 34-0 and never had a game extend beyond the fifth inning.
"Anybody that says they're not scared to play us, they're lying," Assumption coach Ron Ferrill said. "We're as good offensively right now as we've ever been. Now, we're getting some pitching and we're fundamental on defense.
"There are going to be several good teams over there, but we can beat anybody in the state."
The Knights are going to have to do it a little short-handed. All-state second baseman Olivia Wardlow suffered a broken jaw in a workout Friday morning, had surgery over the weekend and is sidelined for three months.
"It was a freak deal, a dumb accident you don't foresee happening," Ferrill said. "It adds a big obstacle for us, but they're wanting to win awfully bad for her right now."
Assumption took any drama out of this one early.
After West Liberty pitcher Janey Gingerich plunked leadoff hitter Maddie Loken and walked Helen Sons, Anna Wohlers laced a run-scoring single.
The next three Assumption hitters laid down bunts. The first one was an overthrow at first base. The second resulted in Assumption's Isabella Krogman beating a throw home. The third was an RBI sacrifice.
"It puts a bunch of pressure on them," Sammon said. "When we can hit the long ball, they're not expecting the bunt. It is something we've really been working on in practice."
Ferrill said it has been a point of emphasis in practice.
"We went back to the drawing board on that, and we did some big damage to force them into a mistake or two," he said.
West Liberty coach Chad Libby said the jitters showed early despite a team with several upperclassmen and a third-place finish at state last year.
“Going on the road against a three-time defending state champion affected us,” Libby admitted. “If you saw how we responded, we were nervous that first inning. When you play a team like that, it is a product of overthinking you’ve got to do something super instead of just playing.”
Wohlers smacked a home run in the second inning and Sammon added a run-scoring triple in the fourth.
It was more than enough for freshman Leah Maro, who scattered just three hits and struck out eight in four innings. Maro has yielded only three hits in nine postseason innings.
"My changeup was on tonight," she said. "It gets them in front and gives me a chase pitch.
"I didn't expect to be starting this kind of game (at the beginning of the year), but I know now I'm in the spot that I need to be in."
With many not knowing in May if there would even be a season because of COVID-19, Assumption is on the doorstep of history.
It’ll attempt to become the first program in Iowa to capture four straight summer softball titles next week.
"I'm just thankful we got a season," Wohlers said. "Now that we have, we wanted to give it our all, go back to state and make history."
