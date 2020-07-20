No. 2 Knights overwhelm Comets in regional final

“Going on the road against a three-time defending state champion affected us,” Libby admitted. “If you saw how we responded, we were nervous that first inning. When you play a team like that, it is a product of overthinking you’ve got to do something super instead of just playing.”

Wohlers smacked a home run in the second inning and Sammon added a run-scoring triple in the fourth.

It was more than enough for freshman Leah Maro, who scattered just three hits and struck out eight in four innings. Maro has yielded only three hits in nine postseason innings.

"My changeup was on tonight," she said. "It gets them in front and gives me a chase pitch.

"I didn't expect to be starting this kind of game (at the beginning of the year), but I know now I'm in the spot that I need to be in."

With many not knowing in May if there would even be a season because of COVID-19, Assumption is on the doorstep of history.

It’ll attempt to become the first program in Iowa to capture four straight summer softball titles next week.

"I'm just thankful we got a season," Wohlers said. "Now that we have, we wanted to give it our all, go back to state and make history."

