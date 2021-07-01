North clinches .500 MAC record with split

Davenport West used its power to take one game against Davenport North on Thursday, but the Wildcats rallied to win the second game of the Mississippi Conference doubleheader and made a little team history in the process.

Morgan Newmyer’s game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh of the second game helped North to the 6-5 victory over the Falcons, who won the opener, 5-3, in nine innings.

With the Game 2 win, the Wildcats improved their MAC record to 9-7 on the season guaranteeing a no worse than .500 record in the conference. The last time North went .500 or better in the conference was 1999. The Wildcats (22-10) finish the MAC season on Monday at Bettendorf.

West fell behind twice in the opener to the home team but both times got big home runs to get back in the game. The Falcons (17-9, 8-6) trailed 2-1 in the sixth inning when freshman Aubrey Gradin blasted a solo home run to right-center field to tie the game at 2-2.

North appeared to be in good shape for the Game 1 win when Maya Beasley used a sacrifice squeeze bunt to drive in Jordan Burch for a 3-2 edge. But Mackenzie Harland had other ideas for West as she led off the seventh inning with a long solo home run to left field to tie the game, which eventually went into extra innings.