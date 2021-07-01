North clinches .500 MAC record with split

Davenport West used its power to take one game against Davenport North on Thursday, but the Wildcats rallied to win the second game of the Mississippi Conference doubleheader and made a little team history in the process.
Morgan Newmyer’s game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh of the second game helped North to the 6-5 victory over the Falcons, who won the opener, 5-3, in nine innings.
With the Game 2 win, the Wildcats improved their MAC record to 9-7 on the season guaranteeing a no worse than .500 record in the conference. The last time North went .500 or better in the conference was 1999. The Wildcats (22-10) finish the MAC season on Monday at Bettendorf.
West fell behind twice in the opener to the home team but both times got big home runs to get back in the game. The Falcons (17-9, 8-6) trailed 2-1 in the sixth inning when freshman Aubrey Gradin blasted a solo home run to right-center field to tie the game at 2-2.
North appeared to be in good shape for the Game 1 win when Maya Beasley used a sacrifice squeeze bunt to drive in Jordan Burch for a 3-2 edge. But Mackenzie Harland had other ideas for West as she led off the seventh inning with a long solo home run to left field to tie the game, which eventually went into extra innings.
The visitors eventually pulled ahead 5-3 in the ninth when the Falcons scored two runs off a North throwing error. Rylee Rommel, who pitched the seventh, eighth and ninth for West, picked up the win in the circle.
North got its other RBIs in the first game from Newmyer and Lexie Carstens. Ashlynn Utterback also had a sac fly for West in the opener.
Both teams' defenses had a rough go of it in the second game as they combined for nine errors. West had a 4-0 lead after an inning and a half after a two-run home run from Abby Smith and a two-run double from Ashley Smith.
But three West errors in the bottom of the second inning allowed North to score three runs. Yanna Roberts stole home for the hosts on a double steal to make it 4-3 after two innings, and Jordan Burch later tied the game 4-4 with an RBI single for the Wildcats in the third inning.
North eased ahead at 5-4 after an RBI double from Newmyer in the fourth inning, but West tied things back up at 5-5 after Abby Smith picked up her third RBI of the game with an RBI double of her own.
North managed to get runners to second and third with two outs in the bottom of the seventh with hits from Roberts and Hannah Mitchell, allowing Newmyer to play the hero with a line shot to left field for the game-winner.
Maddy Wardlow pitched all seven innings for North to get the victory.