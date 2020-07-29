North Linn swats five homers in semifinal win over Northeast

Northeast (20-3) had the game tied through 2½ innings before North Linn erupted for four runs in the bottom half to seize control. Flanagan and Gallery had home runs in that stretch against eighth-grade pitcher Madison Kluever.

In turn, Eversmeyer felt it impacted Northeast’s approach at the plate against senior Abby Flanagan in the ensuing innings.

“We got a little impatient at the plate and attacking the riseball instead of working it down,” he said. “That’s why they’re No. 1 in the state. They put it on us when they had the opportunity.”

Alexis Ehlers had two of Northeast’s five hits. She also scored the lone run.

“Our energy died,” Ehlers said. “That is something we’ve preached all year and we didn’t hold to it. It was more individually than it was as a team, and that’s something you can’t have happen in a big game.

“They hit well, but we didn’t come back with the spark that we needed.”

Northeast, one of the top hitting teams in 2A during the season, struggled at the plate in recent games. It has been held to a collective eight runs in the last three games.