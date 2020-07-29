North Linn swats five homers in semifinal win over Northeast

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Northeast’s softball team hung around early Wednesday evening with the top-ranked team in Class 2A.
Then, North Linn flexed its muscles at the plate and turned the semifinal contest into a rout.
Buoyed by five home runs, including ones from the Nos. 7, 8 and 9 hitters in the lineup, North Linn overpowered fourth-ranked Northeast 10-1 at the Rogers Sports Complex.
“You don’t see that very often with the bottom hitters,” Northeast catcher Bree Mangelsen said. “That’s what stunned us the most. We were focusing on attacking the top of the lineup, but with them barreling the ball every time, it set the momentum for them.”
North Linn, winners of 31 straight and the only undefeated team in the state regardless of classification, came into the game with 15 home runs.
Grace Flanagan swatted two long balls and Natalie Gallery, Jenna Lemley and eighth-grader Skylar Benesh left the park in what resulted in a 13-hit attack for the Lynx (25-0). It was the first home run of the season for Gallery and Benesh.
“They were doing a great job of hitting pitches that were a little bit elevated, attacking good pitches in the zone,” Northeast coach Travis Eversmeyer said. “Boy, they were driving the ball.”
North Linn eyes a state repeat at 5 p.m. Friday against third-ranked Ogden.
Northeast (20-3) had the game tied through 2½ innings before North Linn erupted for four runs in the bottom half to seize control. Flanagan and Gallery had home runs in that stretch against eighth-grade pitcher Madison Kluever.
In turn, Eversmeyer felt it impacted Northeast’s approach at the plate against senior Abby Flanagan in the ensuing innings.
“We got a little impatient at the plate and attacking the riseball instead of working it down,” he said. “That’s why they’re No. 1 in the state. They put it on us when they had the opportunity.”
Alexis Ehlers had two of Northeast’s five hits. She also scored the lone run.
“Our energy died,” Ehlers said. “That is something we’ve preached all year and we didn’t hold to it. It was more individually than it was as a team, and that’s something you can’t have happen in a big game.
“They hit well, but we didn’t come back with the spark that we needed.”
Northeast, one of the top hitting teams in 2A during the season, struggled at the plate in recent games. It has been held to a collective eight runs in the last three games.
“We aren’t hitting true to ourselves right now,” Mangelsen said. “We’re swing happy at the beginning of the count like we were in the Regina (regional final) game. We haven’t found who we are as a hitting team the last few games.”
The Rebels, in their state tournament debut, get a chance to close on a positive note. They face second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the third-place game.
Regardless, it already has been the most successful season in program history.
“We’re playing with house money right now,” Eversmeyer said. “We’re excited to keep playing, and we’ll give them our best shot.”
