North nips Central in last at-bat for regional quarterfinal win

After surrendering two runs in the top half of the seventh inning Thursday night, Davenport North High School’s softball team came into the dugout facing a two-run deficit and down to three outs in its season.

Doug Beasley did not sense any panic in his young squad.

“The energy in the dugout was a different level tonight than what we’ve seen throughout the season,” Beasley said. “Everybody was into it, my kids believed and we delivered.”

Maddy Wardlow laced single back up the middle to score the tying and winning runs as North edged Davenport Central 8-7 in an entertaining Class 5A regional quarterfinal at North High School.

About a month ago, Wardlow came to the plate in a tie game in the bottom of the seventh against Central DeWitt and laid down a bunt to bring in the winning run.

This time, the senior hit Bianca Shorter’s 0-1 offering just to the right of second base for the winning hit and to set off a wild celebration.

“I wanted to hit the ball to the right side and on the ground so the runner (from third) would score,” Wardlow said. “I had to wait back on the pitch because I was in front of it for most of the game.”

North (12-22) advances to play third-ranked and Mississippi Athletic Conference co-champion Muscatine (33-4) in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday in Muscatine. The Muskies beat the Wildcats 11-3 and 10-0 during the regular season.

“The most important thing is to take it one play and one at-bat at a time,” senior Layla Muhammad said. “We can’t get ahead of ourselves or beat ourselves before we get there. Anybody can win on any given day.”

Central (10-26) made North sweat this one out.

Coming off a 0-30 season a year ago and snapping a 71-game conference losing streak earlier this summer, Central has made tremendous strides under second-year coach Sara DeLaere.

It showed Thursday as Central strung together 11 hits and overcame a four-run deficit in the opening inning.

Ella Hickenbottom had two hits and knocked in three runs, including two in the top half of the seventh inning to give the Blue Devils a 7-5 advantage.

“These girls have put their heart into everything,” DeLaere said. “They have come so far, worked so hard and we’ve done a lot more team bonding with team dinners and really getting them together outside of the field.

“They have nothing to be ashamed of tonight.”

North’s No. 9 hitter Ayla Streit led off the bottom of the seventh with a single and advanced to second on a throwing error. Muhammad followed with a run-scoring double in the left-center gap.

After Kaylynn Shorter sacrificed Muhammad to third, Lauren Durst hit a chopper to third base. Hickenbottom fielded it cleanly and tried to tag out Muhammad, but was unsuccessful.

Two pitches later, after Durst had swiped second base, Wardlow converted the game-winning hit.

“It was a fun game,” Beasley said. “Our seniors really stepped up with Layla, Lauren and Maddy. I’m really, really proud of the way they handled themselves today. It was an intense environment, and we told them it would be a different feel in regionals.

"A lot of our younger players have not played in regionals before, so they got to experience it and got to experience a heck of a game.”

Muhammad and Wardlow each had two hits for the Wildcats, who beat the Blue Devils 3-2 and 8-6 during the regular season.

“We’ve been punched a lot this season, so we’re learning how to bounce back and we showed that tonight,” Muhammad said. “We know how to take a hit and how to give a hit.”

DeLaere had plenty of praise for her team which doesn’t have any seniors. Merin Crowder, Ceyaira Barron and McKenna Osterhaus each joined Hickenbottom with two hits.

The Blue Devils won three conference games this season and hung close in several others.

“The next step is believing that they can win,” DeLaere said. “The MAC is very difficult and sometimes you see that fear in their eyes. They’re just as athletic as anybody else in the MAC. They have to have that confidence, and that’s the next step.

“We talked afterward about hitting the offseason hard and treating our open gyms as practices, not something optional. If we continue to put in the work, they’re going to see the outcomes at the beginning of the season next year.”