After leaving the tying run at the plate in the opener, North Scott ensured it wouldn’t need any late-game heroics in its nightcap against Assumption.
The Class 4A No. 4 Lancers beat the Class 3A top-ranked Knights 10-5 in the nightcap after falling 5-3 in the opener.
"We knew coming into this (doubleheader) it was going to be tough for both of us," junior Rachel Anderson said. "After we lost that first one only by a couple, we had the momentum, even though we lost. So we knew we were coming out Game 2 ready to go, ready to win the second one."
Anderson led the way in Game 2, going 3 for 5 with five RBIs, three coming on a double in the fourth inning, part of a four-run fourth that gave the Lancers a 5-2 lead.
North Scott (19-9, 10-4) batted around in the fifth inning, scoring five runs to take a 10-2 lead, but still had to stave off a late Assumption rally.
Despite not getting a base hit, Assumption (28-2, 12-2) scratched back three runs in the bottom of the fifth, two coming on a sacrifice fly from catcher Anna Wohlers to cut the lead to 10-5. Drew Lewis closed out the game in relief of Ryann Cheek, not allowing a hit in the final three innings.
The nightcap win was a big confidence booster for Cheek (9-2), who held the potent Assumption lineup to just three hits.
"I just had to bear down; they don't have a bad hitter in their lineup," Cheek said. "If we can beat Assumption, we can beat any team."
Despite the loss, Assumption is still in control of its own MAC destiny. The Knights lead Muscatine by one game and North Scott by a pair but can win an outright title with doubleheader sweeps over Davenport North and Clinton.
"We're taking this into consideration into our next game so we're going to come out firing," Wohlers said. "It's a learning standpoint, knowing that these teams can beat us and we're facing good pitching, and this is pitching we're going to face in the postseason."
Assumption used the strength of pitcher Allie Timmons — coming off a no-hitter against Camanche — to grab a win in the opener.
The Knights took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a home run from Gracie Jevyak, who went opposite field on a 3-2 pitch from Lewis, sending the ball over the left field fence for her sixth home run of the year.
The Knights added a run in the third inning as Emma Johnson reached on a fielder’s choice, then stole second base and came around to score on an RBI single from Nicole Yoder.
North Scott’s Brooke Kilburg led off the fourth inning with a single, ending Timmons’ no-hit streak of 11 2/3 innings dating back to Monday. The Lancers tied the game later in the inning on a two-run home run from Sam Lee, who roped the ball over the left field fence for her third home run of the year.
Assumption quickly responded against North Scott relief pitcher Ashlynn Shannon (6-4), who loaded the bases on a pair of walks in the fourth inning. Shannon induced a ground ball from pinch-hitter Sydney Roe, but instead of an out, the ball skipped on the shortstop for a two-run error that gave the Knights a 4-2 lead.
Wohlers added to the lead by taking the first pitch of the sixth inning to straightaway center field for her fourth home run of the season.
North Scott had a chance in the seventh inning, with Lee scoring on an Assumption error, allowing the Lancers to bring the tying run to the plate, but reliever Lauren Loken got pinch-hitter Emma Sandknop to ground out, ending the game.
Loken started Game 2 but was lifted for Libby Madden in the fourth inning, which is when North Scott struck, something the Knights will continue to work on.
"It was good setup for the postseason. They didn't do anything defensively to stop us, we shot ourselves in the foot," Assumption head coach Ron Ferrill said. "Our No. 2 and 3 pitcher just didn't come mentally prepared for the game. We hope we learn from it."