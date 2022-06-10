 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
PREP SOFTBALL

North Scott softball extends win streak to 13

  • Updated
  • 0

ELDRIDGE — North Scott High School might have a lot of the same names and faces from last season, but these aren’t the same Lancers.

They are a year older, a year stronger and a year more developed with their softball skills.

Below .500 in 2021 and unranked to start 2022, North Scott's turnaround campaign continued Friday with a 10-0 win over Class 2A eighth-ranked Louisa-Muscatine and a 10-1 rout over Dubuque Senior at the Denny Johnson Softball Classic. 

North Scott has reeled off 13 straight victories.

“Honestly, confidence is where we’ve grown the most,” head coach Holly Hoelting said. “They really didn’t have a ton last year, or at least it didn’t show.

“Most of them were new to varsity, and they really didn’t know where they fit. We’ve told them where they fit, they feel it and believe it. They’re showing that when they play games and good opponents now.”

Freshman Chevelle Kingsley pitched the Lancers to a win over the Falcons. Junior Shelby Spears struck out seven and yielded a solo home run in a complete-game victory in the nightcap.

People are also reading…

North Scott played Louisa-Muscatine at 10 a.m. Friday. It didn’t return to the field until almost 9:30 p.m. Friday after the tournament was delayed for about four hours because of rain.

Even so, the 4A 12th-ranked Lancers (14-1) didn’t lose their concentration.

"There is no point to stay locked in all day," Hoelting said. "We've talked about focusing when you need to and then you can rest."

Maddy McDermott smacked a grand slam in the opening inning against Senior and Hoelting’s bunch was off and running. It was McDermott’s second varsity grand slam.

“Pretty memorable,” McDermott said. “It really set the tone for the game and really kept us upbeat for the rest of the game.”

North Scott’s McKinley Toohey was 3-for-4 with two RBI and Sydney Skarich had two hits and two runs scored.

Other than 4-2 loss to Northeast in late May, North Scott has answered every challenge so far.

It beat 3A fifth-ranked Northeast 3-1 on Tuesday. It swept 3A top-ranked Davenport Assumption on Thursday. It has two more obstacles Saturday, including a showdown with 4A top-ranked ADM (Adel) around 10:45 a.m.

“We’re really attacking it just as a game,” Hoelting said. “If you look too far ahead, all of a sudden it is July and you’re like, ‘What happened?’ Of course, we want to win.

“More importantly, it is playing the best softball we can and we’re doing that right now. It is continuing to stick with our routines, continuing with our game plan and continuing with the confidence we have built the last couple of weeks here.”

Maddy McDermott

McDermott
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 22 years, the last 10 at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rockets, Tigers lead All-TRAC West softball squad

Rockets, Tigers lead All-TRAC West softball squad

Coming off a second straight perfect championship season, the Rockridge softball team also fared well when the Three Rivers Conference named its West Division squad. The Rockets had five first-team selections among its eight all-conference players.

Rockridge seniors leave impressive legacy

Rockridge seniors leave impressive legacy

The softball-playing members of Rockridge High School's class of 2022 leave with not one, but two state championships with their names attached. Even better, those back-to-back titles made state history.

Ridgewood softball trio earn first team all-LTC kudos

Ridgewood softball trio earn first team all-LTC kudos

Capping a season in which it won a record 25 games and its first regional championship, the Ridgewood softball co-op was honored by the Lincoln Trail Conference with six of its players earning All-LTC honors, including three first-team honorees.

Rockridge one win away from state-title repeat

Rockridge one win away from state-title repeat

Rockridge softball moves within one win of its fourth IHSA state championship and a Class 2A state-title repeat with Friday's 5-3 win over Pontiac in the state semifinals at Peoria's Louisville Slugger Sports Complex. Now 34-0 and winners of 64 straight games, the Rockets are trying to join the 1987-88 Moline teams and Alleman's 1992-94 three-peat squad as Illinois Quad Cities teams to win back-to-back state crowns.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News