North Scott softball extends win streak to 13

ELDRIDGE — North Scott High School might have a lot of the same names and faces from last season, but these aren’t the same Lancers.

They are a year older, a year stronger and a year more developed with their softball skills.

Below .500 in 2021 and unranked to start 2022, North Scott's turnaround campaign continued Friday with a 10-0 win over Class 2A eighth-ranked Louisa-Muscatine and a 10-1 rout over Dubuque Senior at the Denny Johnson Softball Classic.

North Scott has reeled off 13 straight victories.

“Honestly, confidence is where we’ve grown the most,” head coach Holly Hoelting said. “They really didn’t have a ton last year, or at least it didn’t show.

“Most of them were new to varsity, and they really didn’t know where they fit. We’ve told them where they fit, they feel it and believe it. They’re showing that when they play games and good opponents now.”

Freshman Chevelle Kingsley pitched the Lancers to a win over the Falcons. Junior Shelby Spears struck out seven and yielded a solo home run in a complete-game victory in the nightcap.

North Scott played Louisa-Muscatine at 10 a.m. Friday. It didn’t return to the field until almost 9:30 p.m. Friday after the tournament was delayed for about four hours because of rain.

Even so, the 4A 12th-ranked Lancers (14-1) didn’t lose their concentration.

"There is no point to stay locked in all day," Hoelting said. "We've talked about focusing when you need to and then you can rest."

Maddy McDermott smacked a grand slam in the opening inning against Senior and Hoelting’s bunch was off and running. It was McDermott’s second varsity grand slam.

“Pretty memorable,” McDermott said. “It really set the tone for the game and really kept us upbeat for the rest of the game.”

North Scott’s McKinley Toohey was 3-for-4 with two RBI and Sydney Skarich had two hits and two runs scored.

Other than 4-2 loss to Northeast in late May, North Scott has answered every challenge so far.

It beat 3A fifth-ranked Northeast 3-1 on Tuesday. It swept 3A top-ranked Davenport Assumption on Thursday. It has two more obstacles Saturday, including a showdown with 4A top-ranked ADM (Adel) around 10:45 a.m.

“We’re really attacking it just as a game,” Hoelting said. “If you look too far ahead, all of a sudden it is July and you’re like, ‘What happened?’ Of course, we want to win.

“More importantly, it is playing the best softball we can and we’re doing that right now. It is continuing to stick with our routines, continuing with our game plan and continuing with the confidence we have built the last couple of weeks here.”

