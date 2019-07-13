ELDRIDGE — The squeeze was on, and Taylor Robertson had one thing on her mind.
"Stay aggressive, don’t hesitate, stay aggressive," the North Scott sophomore said shortly after beating a throw home to score the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning of the Lancers’ 4-3 walk-off win over Burlington in an Iowa Class 4A regional softball semifinal game Saturday night.
The run came after the Grayhounds had tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the seventh on a two-run home run off the bat of Mackenzie Blythe.
"Sometimes, a homer like that can take the momentum away, and it really tested our character, but the team stuck together and got it done," North Scott coach Holly Hoelting said. "We came out and did what we needed to do."
Robertson led things off with a single to right. She advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Brooke Kilburg and raced to third on a passed ball before pinch hitter Paige Westlin was asked to lay down a suicide squeeze bunt.
She didn’t get the bat on the ball, and Robertson was caught midway between third and home, drawing a throw to the Grayhounds’ Alivia Fawcett at third.
The slightest bit of hesitation provided Robertson with a chance to break toward the plate and she beat the throw home, giving third-ranked North Scott a chance to host Fairfield in a 7 p.m. regional final Tuesday.
The Trojans (22-18) advanced with a 12-4 win over Mount Pleasant.
Burlington forced North Scott to earn its regional title chance, overcoming a 3-1 deficit when Blythe drove a one-out pitch over the fence to tie the game in the top of the seventh.
"Coming out in the bottom half of the seventh, the confidence was still there," Robertson said. "I had to come out and get a base hit and Brooke put down a fantastic bunt to move me over. I decided to go to third when I saw the ball get past the catcher and then coach called for the squeeze."
While Westlin isn’t normally called on to bunt, Hoelting believed putting the pressure on the defense was the right move to make in the situation.
"We’ve been working hard on our bunting, and obviously that will continue, but it takes perfect fielding, a perfect throw and a perfect tag to get the out there," Hoelting said. "It was what we needed to do."
The Lancers got off to the start they needed to as well.
After Robertson reached on a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first, Sam Lee belted a two-run, two-out home run to left to give North Scott (25-14) an early lead against a Burlington team it had split with during Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
"We knew Burlington was capable and that we had to be ready to go," Lee said. "I saw a good pitch to hit and I was able to put a good swing on it. It was big for us to get an early lead and put some pressure on them right away."
The Grayhounds (22-17) sliced the Lancers’ lead in half in the top of the fourth, when Burlington loaded the bases after Fawcett reached on a leadoff walk and Nevaeh Ertz and Adessa Brandenburg collected consecutive two-out base hits.
A wild pitch scored Fawcett, but North Scott regained its two-run edge in the bottom half of the inning when Ryann Cheek doubled and pinch runner Kyleigh Westlin scored when Abby Moeller split the gap in left center with a double.
"We kept coming back right at them, making the plays we needed to," said Robertson, who snared a pair of line drives at shortstop to set up inning-ending double plays that ended Burlington threats in the fourth and fifth innings.