North Scott stuns second-ranked ADM in state quarterfinals

FORT DOGE, Iowa — Opportunities were aplenty for North Scott High School's softball team Monday evening but runs were scarce.

When Sydney Skarich stepped to the plate in a tie game and two runners aboard in the seventh inning, the sophomore wasn’t going to let another chance slip through North Scott’s fingers.

Skarich jumped on the first pitch from southpaw Aliya Yanga and laced it into right field for a single to score Carley Bredar for the go-ahead run as North Scott upset second-ranked ADM 2-1 in a Class 4A quarterfinal at the Rogers Sports Complex.

“That felt so good,” Skarich said. “We talk no matter what you do in at-bats before or games before, when you have a (chance) to produce in an important situation, you’ve got to produce.

“I went up there with that mindset I have to produce. There was no other option; I was going to do it.”

ADM (32-5) had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position in the bottom half of the seventh, but Maddy McDermott struck out Ella Grossman to secure the win and North Scott’s spot into the semifinals for the third time in four seasons.

“The Lancers came out and just executed well,” ADM coach and North Scott alum Lindsay Stanford (Wood) said. “They took advantage of the situations given and played well. (Former North Scott coach Denny) Johnson would be pretty proud.”

North Scott (29-10) lost to ADM 5-1 a little more than a month ago at its home invitational.

The Lancers were more disciplined at the plate against Yanga this time. They strung together eight hits and had at least one runner in scoring position in five of the seven innings.

McKinley Toohey, McDermott and Skarich each had two hits apiece.

“The biggest thing we did differently was we made their pitcher work,” Bredar said.

“We made adjustments,” North Scott coach Holly Hoelting said. “Seeing them in the first part of the season was so beneficial and not coming in here blind with nothing as a scouting report.”

Still, North Scott had little to show for it on the scoreboard. It stranded 10 baserunners, including the bases loaded in the third and two in scoring position in the fourth.

“It was definitely not the best feeling to have so many chances and not score,” Bredar said. “We knew we could score runs. When we got to the seventh inning it was like, ‘We need to go now.’”

Bredar led off the seventh with a single to right. Toohey hit a bouncer to third, but ADM couldn’t get Bredar at second.

After McDermott struck out and Adalynn Johnson lined out, it looked like another scoring opportunity would be wasted.

Skarich had other ideas.

“Syd deserves that hit,” Hoelting said. “She has put in extra hours to be able to prove what she can do, and I knew she was going to swing at the first pitch. She put the ball in play like we needed.”

McDermott kept the Tigers in check.

Yanga blasted a solo home run in the second inning, but ADM never could apply much pressure on North Scott’s defense like it did last month.

McDermott yielded only five hits and walked two. She also had some defensive help as left fielder Abby Rouse made a nice catch against the fence in the first inning to take away a homer. Rylie Robertson had a diving stop at second base in the fifth.

However, there were some tense moments for North Scott late.

ADM had runners at second and third in the sixth inning. It tried to score the go-ahead run on a passed ball, but catcher Teagan Kelley fired it to McDermott at the plate in time to get Olivia Tollari.

“We work on that at practice,” McDermott said. “I hustled up there to get the play.”

The Tigers threatened again in the seventh with singles from Cameron Smith and Tess Boorn. McDermott squelched the rally with a strikeout.

McDermott, a junior, has surrendered only one run in three postseason games.

“I just trust my defense so much,” she said. “I knew if the ball was hit, they could make a play.”

Unranked to start the season, North Scott is one of four still in the chase for a championship. It will face third-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes (34-6) at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Hoelting believes the lack of outside expectations and no seniors contributed to her team being loose and relaxed.

“(ADM) is a solid team, they beat us before and we’re a seven seed, so nobody expects you to show up,” Hoelting said. “We talked all week there is usually an upset somewhere. Why can’t it be us?

“This was a huge confidence booster for us.”