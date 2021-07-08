North Scott takes regional opener against Clinton

ELDRIDGE — It was as perfect of a postseason opener as North Scott softball coach Holly Hoelting could have asked for from her young team on Thursday night against Clinton.
The Lancers rolled to a 6-1 victory over the River Queens and moved to 16-20 on the season. They will play at Marion on Saturday night in the regional semifinal.
The River Queens ended their season with the loss at 9-21.
With a record below the .500 mark, it would be easy for teams to look past North Scott in their postseason journey, but as Hoelting tells her team, everyone starts 0-0 in the playoffs.
"At this point in the year, the rest of the season doesn't matter," Hoelting said. "You could go 40-0 or not win a single game and have everything change in that first playoff game. We really preach that to our girls and just make sure that they are doing the right thing when it counts."
North Scott got the scoring started in the bottom of the second with an RBI single from Khylie Wainwright to score courtesy runner Nora Ralfs. The Lancers scored again in the third with an RBI single from Shelby Spears to score Paige Westlin from second.
The Lancers held that 2-0 lead until the fifth, where they grabbed a quick three runs on RBIs from Sydney Skarich, Spears and Kinsey Newman. Skarich grabbed her second RBI of the night in the sixth to cap off the Lancers' scoring. Neveah Hart hit an RBI single for Clinton in the top of the seventh to score Avery Dohrn, but a groundout from the next batter ended the game and sent North Scott through to the next round.
Teegan Kelley and Shelby Spears both had hot bats at the bottom of the Lancers line up, as the each went 3-for-3 with Kelley scoring twice and Spears hitting a double and scoring a run.
Spears felt that it took a full team effort to get the win and hopes that they can keep rolling into the next game.
"We were really confident and every girl was lifting each other up," Spears said. "We have a good chance of making a run in the postseason and every girl was extremely positive in the dugout."
Kelley felt that support from the whole team and knows how much that matters in the postseason.
"This was a game where we all stuck together and kept things going," Kelley said. "I knew that I could rely on the other girls in the dugout and it really was a full team effort to get the job done."
North Scott had 13 hits in the game compared to just seven from the River Queens. The Lancers had 15 total base runners with the other two reaching on an error and a fielder's choice. There were no walks from either team in the contest.
With just four seniors on the roster and no juniors, Hoelting watched her team learn and change throughout the season.
"They had to grow up quick," Hoelting said. "They are a completely different team now than they were from the first practice and did a really good job growing to get to this moment."
After playing a tough season in the MAC, the record for North Scott might be deceiving, and Kelley wants to use that to the advantage of her team.
"We know that we can come out better than the other team," Kelley said. "It might seem like we are an easy out, and the other team may think that they have it, but by the end we want to show them that this is our game, not theirs."