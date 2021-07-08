North Scott takes regional opener against Clinton

ELDRIDGE — It was as perfect of a postseason opener as North Scott softball coach Holly Hoelting could have asked for from her young team on Thursday night against Clinton.

The Lancers rolled to a 6-1 victory over the River Queens and moved to 16-20 on the season. They will play at Marion on Saturday night in the regional semifinal.

The River Queens ended their season with the loss at 9-21.

With a record below the .500 mark, it would be easy for teams to look past North Scott in their postseason journey, but as Hoelting tells her team, everyone starts 0-0 in the playoffs.

"At this point in the year, the rest of the season doesn't matter," Hoelting said. "You could go 40-0 or not win a single game and have everything change in that first playoff game. We really preach that to our girls and just make sure that they are doing the right thing when it counts."

North Scott got the scoring started in the bottom of the second with an RBI single from Khylie Wainwright to score courtesy runner Nora Ralfs. The Lancers scored again in the third with an RBI single from Shelby Spears to score Paige Westlin from second.