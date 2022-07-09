North Scott's McDermott hits, pitches past DeWitt for playoff win

ELDRIDGE — Maddy McDermott made sure the Lancers’ season wouldn’t come to an end Saturday night.

The junior pitcher threw a complete-game shutout and also drove in a pair of runs in North Scott’s 6-0 victory over Central DeWitt in the Class 4A Region 8 semifinal at North Scott High School.

Despite only one strikeout, which came on the first batter of the game, McDermott had five 1-2-3 innings by pitching to weak contact. DeWitt rarely got anything out of the infield and routine outs to first were the story of the game for the Saber offense.

“She moves the ball well and gets ahead in the count,” North Scott coach Holly Hoelting said. “It’s hard to hit pitchers when they get ahead like that. And when it did get hit, our defense was doing a nice job. It’s nice to be relaxed in the circle because she knew her defense would make a play.”

McDermott got into trouble in the third when DeWitt’s Ella Krukow and Fayeth Henningsen began the inning with singles, but the threat was quickly put to rest. A groundout followed by a double play got the Lancers out of the inning in less than five pitches.

“The plan was to let them hit it and my defense will get the outs,” McDermott said. “Teegan and I had the same mental game going in and it worked. It’s a relief honestly because I know I can trust my defense to get those outs.”

North Scott carried the momentum to the bottom half of the inning where it took the lead — a lead McDermott didn’t relinquish.

Carley Bredar got things started with a single to center and then the Sabers intentionally walked McDermott to put runners on first and second with two outs. Adalynn Johnson made that decision a mistake.

The eighth-grade third baseman smacked a ball to center that found its way to the wall. Both runs came home to make it 2-0 after three.

“For (Johnson) to be able to produce right away is great. She is just one of the most relaxed and fun kids on our team,” Hoelting said. “For her to do that and have this big grin on her face was awesome to see.”

Things stayed that way until two outs in the bottom of the sixth. DeWitt’s Paige Owens shut down Lancer hitters outside of the Johnson double until a late rally put it away. But the Sabers were in the game late because of Owens’ performance in the circle, which included getting out of a bases loaded jam in the second.

“Paige always comes out with a fire in her belly,” Central DeWitt coach Kristen Green said. “She’s always ready to compete and get the win however she can. At this point I expect nothing less from Paige. She gives us that every day. I’m proud of her.”

A two-out, four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth all but put the game out of reach for DeWitt. Bredar had an RBI-single, but McDermott broke it open and helped herself with a two-run double down the left field line that shot past DeWitt’s third baseman.

“(McDermott) has done that all year,” Hoelting said. “She’s been great in the circle for us, but she has also come up with a lot of big hits for us. It’s not often teams have that with their pitcher. She’s done a good job and she’s grown a lot since last year. She’s only a junior and we are excited about that.”

Sydney Skarich tacked on the last run with a single to right-center to make it 6-0 heading into the final inning.

“Those runs were really big,” McDermott said. “We needed those before the seventh to help us get a little more calm and relaxed. It was a relief.”

McDermott set the Sabers down in order to end it.

It wasn’t the way DeWitt wanted the season to end, but first-year coach Green said there is a lot the team can take away from this season.

“I think the girls can take away that they are capable of being in the MAC and competing at this level,” Green said. “Before this (year), I don’t think they really believed that. But now, I think we are getting somewhere.”

North Scott will face Maquoketa at 7 p.m. Tuesday night for the regional final at North Scott High School. The winner will advance to state tournament which begins July 18.