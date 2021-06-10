North softball rallies to earn split with top-ranked Muscatine

“I saw (the hit) off the bat and I hoped it would get past her but running to first base, I did not see the hit (fall). But I saw the coach’s reaction (at first base) and heard the noise,” Beasley said of her game-winner. “I was just a little nervous, just trying to get a base hit. This is a huge win for us with (Muscatine) being No. 1 in the state.”

Wilmington led the Wildcats in hitting in the second game with a pair of doubles and one of the key RBIs in the seventh. The senior said nobody should take North for granted, even though Muscatine dominated the opening contest.

“Maybe a lot of people thought what happened in the first game was going to happen again (in the second game),” Wilmington said. “I think that says a lot about us and our motivation to never give up. We showed a lot of heart in that situation. This game is all about teamwork and hits are contagious, and once we got going (in the seventh), it just kept going.

“This is huge for our confidence because we still have some tough teams to play coming up soon.