North squeaks past Central in regional semifinal

When it comes to postseason softball, sometimes the wins aren’t pretty. Sometimes you just have to survive and advance.
That’s what Davenport North did in Saturday’s Class 5A Region 7 semifinal, rallying past winless Davenport Central for a 3-2 victory.
“We talked about that this time of year the score doesn’t matter as long as you’ve got one more run. And we scored one more run,” North head coach Doug Beasley said.
With the victory, the Wildcats (26-13) advance to their first regional final since 1999. North will play at No. 5 Pleasant Valley (32-7) on Tuesday.
“I know it’s been a long time,” North head coach Doug Beasley said of reaching the regional final. “It’s exciting for our program. Very exciting.”
North trailed until the fifth inning.
Jordan Burch drew a leadoff walk in the fifth, and Ivy Wilmington bunted for a hit. After another bunt moved the runners over, pinch hitter Morgan Newmeyer tied the game when she grounded out.
Yanna Roberts, who had struck out in her first two at-bats of the game, slapped a two-out single into left field to drive in what would be the winning run.
“We were playing kind of flat. I was kind of in my head the whole entire game,” Roberts said. “As soon as I got a base hit and got the run in, I felt like our energy rose a lot more than where we were at.”
North pitcher Cristal Baker retired the Blue Devils in order in the sixth and seventh innings to seal the win for the Wildcats.
Central jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Merin Crowder singled on the first pitch of the game, and later scored on a McKenna Osterhaus double. Katie Hickenbottom drove in a second run with her single.
“The girls came out and gave it their all,” Central head coach Sara DeLaere said. “I told them before the game, ‘Just put your hearts out on the field.’ They did just that. At this point in the season, we had nothing to lose.”
North had swept Central by scores of 11-0 and 10-1 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader on June 21.
“To come out in a regional game and lose by one run to a team that 10-runned us two games, I couldn’t be more proud of these ladies,” DeLaere said.
After giving up three hits and two runs in the first inning, Baker settled down and allowed just one hit as she held the Blue Devils scoreless the rest of the way.
“I just forgot about the hits and did what I had to do,” said Baker, who improved to 10-5 on the season.
Central pitcher Emma Phelps limited North to just three hits in the game. She struck out six batters and walked three.
The Blue Devils (0-30) have no seniors on the roster and will return everyone next summer.
“I told these girls, ‘Don’t worry about what our record is this year, because I guarantee you it will not be that next year,’” DeLaere said. “We have a young team. We have one junior, so I have these girls for several more years. It’s going to be promising.”
While the Blue Devils will look toward a bright future, the Wildcats will prepare to face PV. The Spartans swept North, 3-1 and 3-2, in a MAC doubleheader on June 3.
“It’s going to be an exciting game,” Beasley said. “These are the types of games we want to be in. It’s fun. The opportunity is in front of us, and hopefully we can take advantage of it.”