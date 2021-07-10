North squeaks past Central in regional semifinal

North pitcher Cristal Baker retired the Blue Devils in order in the sixth and seventh innings to seal the win for the Wildcats.

Central jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Merin Crowder singled on the first pitch of the game, and later scored on a McKenna Osterhaus double. Katie Hickenbottom drove in a second run with her single.

“The girls came out and gave it their all,” Central head coach Sara DeLaere said. “I told them before the game, ‘Just put your hearts out on the field.’ They did just that. At this point in the season, we had nothing to lose.”

North had swept Central by scores of 11-0 and 10-1 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader on June 21.

“To come out in a regional game and lose by one run to a team that 10-runned us two games, I couldn’t be more proud of these ladies,” DeLaere said.

After giving up three hits and two runs in the first inning, Baker settled down and allowed just one hit as she held the Blue Devils scoreless the rest of the way.

“I just forgot about the hits and did what I had to do,” said Baker, who improved to 10-5 on the season.