(NOT DONE) MAC SOFTBALL: North Scott at Bettendorf

MAC softball has some of the toughest teams in Iowa, and the Bettendorf Bulldogs and North Scott Lancers want to be among the best in the state at the end of the season when it counts.
Until then, both squads are happy with tough competition and each got that Thursday as they split their Missississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader. The Lancers (7-3, 6-3 MAC) took Game 1 in a 15-4 offensive outburst and the Bulldogs (8-2, 7-1 MAC) held on for an 11-6 victory in the nightcap as both stayed within reach of league-leading and undefeated Davenport Assumption.
The disparity between the two games did not go unnoticed by Bettendorf coach Bob Matthys.
“Softball is an odd sport sometimes,” Matthys said. “The Lancers are a good hitting team and in that first game they had our number, and we couldn’t get anything going. The second game we got the offense going even though it was against the same two pitchers from the first one.”
Pitcher Emily Rigdon led the offense for the Bulldogs in the second game with a two-run home run to extend the Bulldogs' lead to 5-1 in the second inning, and Bettendorf never trailed after that. She also pitched six innings and allowed 10 hits and just four runs.
Lancers coach Holly Hoelting was hoping for a better performance from her girls in the second game.
“We were less consistent than we need to be,” Hoelting said. “We dug ourselves a hole in the second game and it was no easy comeback from there.”
North Scott found offense from an unexpected source in freshman Maddy McDermott, who hit three home runs between the two games including a grand slam in the opener.
“That’s a big deal for our team,” Hoelting said. “This is her first year on varsity and it shows how deep we are, that it isn’t just the vets and that our young kids can produce on the same level.”
In the twinbill, McDermott went 6-of-8 at the plate and drove in seven runs.
Both teams have their eyes on mid-July when the state tournament kicks off, and Matthys knows how much this win meant.
“This was a needed split for us,” Matthys said. “The rankings will come out soon and who knows where we’ll be on those. We need to be a better team than we have been, but we got a good win tonight.”
“The shortened season has been tough on our coaching staff,” Hoelting said. “We would have a lot of games under our belts to figure out the best lineup by now, but all that matters is that we find the winning combination in time for the tournament.”
