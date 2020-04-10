On hold: No. 1 Rockets hope season will happen

EDGINGTON — Throughout John Nelson's tenure as head softball coach, Rockridge has approached each new spring season with lofty goals and heightened expectations.
And not without good reason. Since Nelson took the helm of the Rockets in 2014, his teams have reeled off five straight regional titles (2015-19) and four straight sectional championships (2016-19), reaching the Class 2A state tournament in East Peoria three times and taking home first place in 2018 in addition to third-place trophies in ’16 and ’19.
Coming off last spring's 32-7 finish, the Rockets were looking forward to another trophy-winning campaign in 2020. Originally set to open the season March 15 at Geneseo, Rockridge was ranked No. 1 in the state in 2A.
However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put the brakes on all spring sports at least through the end of April, with schools as of now looking at possibly reopening on May 1, with the spring sports season set to get underway shortly thereafter.
In the meantime, Nelson's players have continued to work out on their own and continue to develop their skills with the idea firmly in mind that there will be a 2020 prep softball season.
"They've been incredible," said the former Alleman assistant, who has accumulated a 177-48 record since coming to Rockridge. "We can't control what's going on, we can only control the controllables. That's been our attitude. One of the staples of our program is selflessness, and that's what we've talked to the kids about, the need to be selfless.
"They know we have to put the year on hold for the good of the community, and they've bought into that. They know they have to be committed to staying isolated and keeping everyone safe, and also be committed to continuing to develop their skills and act as if we're going to play the first week of May."
In particular, Nelson praised the leadership of his senior quartet of outfielders Grace Irwin and Kenzie Reimers and first basemen/DPs Hailee Dehner and Madi Rowe, who head up a nucleus of 10 returning letterwinners from last year's bronze-medal squad.
"I think our seniors have done a good job of leadership," he stated, "holding everyone accountable, and enforcing positivity throughout the team."
Once May rolls around, Nelson and the Rockets hope more than anything that there will be a season and a chance to make their individual workouts pay off, a chance to pursue another set of lofty goals and expectations.
"As a program, we always feel like we have the target on our backs, and to hold that up, we have to continue to work harder than our opponents," said Nelson. "We really do believe we're going to play in May. We've set individual and team goals, and we plan to reach those goals. Even being apart, the girls continue to work together and stay committed to the team. They're staying driven."
Rockridge's Hailee Dehner (17) prepares to catch a throw at first base to force out a Beecher runner during the 2019 Class 2A softball state semifinals. Dehner is part of a group of 10 returning letterwinners for a Rockets club that was ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in a preseason poll.