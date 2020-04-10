On hold: No. 1 Rockets hope season will happen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EDGINGTON — Throughout John Nelson's tenure as head softball coach, Rockridge has approached each new spring season with lofty goals and heightened expectations.

And not without good reason. Since Nelson took the helm of the Rockets in 2014, his teams have reeled off five straight regional titles (2015-19) and four straight sectional championships (2016-19), reaching the Class 2A state tournament in East Peoria three times and taking home first place in 2018 in addition to third-place trophies in ’16 and ’19.

Coming off last spring's 32-7 finish, the Rockets were looking forward to another trophy-winning campaign in 2020. Originally set to open the season March 15 at Geneseo, Rockridge was ranked No. 1 in the state in 2A.

However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put the brakes on all spring sports at least through the end of April, with schools as of now looking at possibly reopening on May 1, with the spring sports season set to get underway shortly thereafter.

In the meantime, Nelson's players have continued to work out on their own and continue to develop their skills with the idea firmly in mind that there will be a 2020 prep softball season.